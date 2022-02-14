ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Your Health: Cholesterol management, a key to heart health

By To Your Health Alfred Casale
Times Leader
 1 day ago
It’s estimated that factors we can influence in our life choices, determine as much as 80 percent of our health! Hyperlipidemia, or high levels of fatty substances, especially cholesterol, in our blood, is one of these.

It’s a health condition in which higher than normal levels of fats, called lipids, are circulating in your blood and can be driven by lifestyle factors, genetics or both. Over time, that fat can stick to and buildup in the walls of blood vessels, clogging the arteries and blocking blood flow, leading to heart disease, heart attacks and stroke. Nearly one in three Americans has some form of hyperlipidemia, so it’s no surprise that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with stroke not far behind. And that’s a shame, because there’s a lot we can do to prevent hyperlipidemia.

Good and bad cholesterol

There are two kinds of cholesterol, one good and the other bad. High-density lipoprotein, or HDL cholesterol, is good for us because it transports and helps remove other forms of cholesterol from our bodies. Sticky low-density lipoprotein, or LDL cholesterol, is unhealthy. High LDL is dangerous type of hyperlipidemia and should be aggressively addressed.

People naturally have different levels of HDL, the good cholesterol that lowers LDL. Genetics can play a role in our cholesterol levels. If low HDL runs in your family, it may be harder for your body to use it to rid itself of LDL. Certain illnesses can also make it difficult for your body to remove LDL, including diabetes and kidney disease. Certain medications for cancer, organ transplants and even acne can do the same.

Silent symptoms

It’s important to keep your eye on your cholesterol levels, because you can have dangerously high cholesterol without any clear symptoms. You can’t “feel” hyperlipidemia. The only way to know if you have high cholesterol is a blood test at a medical clinic.

Preventing and managing high cholesterol

Our levels of LDL are heavily influenced by the way we live. A healthy weight and diet, regular exercise, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol can keep our blood flowing as it should. In fact, there isn’t a system in your body that won’t benefit from a diet high in plant products and whole grains, being active, and staying away from cigarettes and alcohol.

Our daily lives can make it difficult to lower our cholesterol. Busy schedules make it hard to eat well and exercise more. Fresh, heart-healthy food isn’t cheap. Family gatherings are good for our souls but often feature our favorite high-fat meals. Habits are hard to break, but small changes over time can make all the difference.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]

