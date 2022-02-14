ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Michele Tafoya to Co-Chair Minnesota Governor Campaign After NBC Sports Departure

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL7Sv_0eDtfQjo00

Michele Tafoya worked her 327th, and final, NFL game as a sideline reporter on Sunday during Super Bowl LVI, a contest in which the Rams beat the Bengals, 23–20.

The day after the Super Bowl, The Athletic's Richard Deitsch published an interview with Tafoya, in which the now-former NBC Sports broadcaster shared what she plans to do in the next stage of her career.

Tafoya told The Athletic she will be the co-chair of a political campaign for businessman and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, who announced in January he is running as a Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota. Though it is unclear in what capacity Tafoya will serve, she will also appear at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in late February.

She added that her long-term goal is to be part of a daily or weekly program where she discusses politics and other topics beyond sports.

“I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me,“ Tafoya told The Athletic. ”This is not to say that sports isn’t an important field, that my job isn’t an important job. But in my position, I was not as free to be as vocal about world events that I’m concerned about. It’s not because I was told to shut up. I want to be very clear about that. But look, if you’re on a show like Sunday Night Football, which is the No. 1 show in prime time for 11 straight years, unprecedented, the last thing they want to do is invite controversy.”

In early January, NBC Sports officially announced Tafoya was leaving the network. A four-time Sports Emmy winner, she had taken multiple weeks off this past season, and, in November, appeared on ABC’s The View talk show for two days.

NBC Sports' NFL broadcast could also see additional changes as longtime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels has been rumored to be joining Amazon to call Thursday Night Football beginning next season.

Comments / 15

Related
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night. The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Revealed Why She’s Leaving Sunday Night Football

Super Bowl LVI tonight doesn’t just mark the end of the 2021 NFL season. It also marks the end of sideline reporter Michele Tafoya’s run on Sunday Night Football. Tafoya, who has been at NBC since 2011, announced back in January that the Super Bowl will be the final game she works with the network. This came after the New York Post reported in December that she would not be returning to Sunday Night Football.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Cris Collinsworth’s Wife Is A Former Cheerleader

NBC has the rights to Super Bowl 56 this year. Sunday night, Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya will be on the call of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, has called several Super Bowl games, but...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Sean McVay Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Sean McVay is only 36 years old, but don’t count on the Los Angeles Rams head coach being an NFL lifer. Earlier this week, McVay admitted that he’ll probably step away from the game sooner than many expect him to. McVay is getting married this summer to his...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Reportedly Amending His Lawsuit Against NFL

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will reportedly amend his lawsuit against the NFL to include a claim against the Houston Texans. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Flores will be adding a retaliation claim against the Texans in his ongoing lawsuit, which was filed on February 1. The class action suit alleges racist hiring practices in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Arrested Sunday: Fans React To Troubling News

On Sunday afternoon, police reportedly arrested veteran running back Adrian Peterson for alleged domestic violence on an airplane. “Law enforcement sources tell us the ex-Vikings running back was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence Sunday at LAX,” TMZ reported on Sunday. “This after airport police got a call at about 8:30 AM over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Al Michaels
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ plan for Kirk Cousins in 2022, revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Contract Situation: Fans Speculating

There’s been a lot of talk about FOX’s NFL broadcast future, with Troy Aikman’s contract up with the network. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX broadcaster is reportedly being pursued by Amazon. It’s possible that we’ll get a new-looking FOX NFL broadcast in 2022.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

3 Former Vikings The Team May Consider Bringing Back in Free Agency

With the Super Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, it’s now time to firmly look ahead to free agency. That work has already begun on Purple PTSD (just as it surely has in Minnesota’s front office). To climb back into contention, the Vikings will be looking to free agency for a talent infusion. The degree to which they participate in the frenzy remains to be seen, and yet we can be certain that additions will be made.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Thursday Night Football#Co Chair#Bengals#Athletic#Republican#Cpac#Abc#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Al Michaels Had Telling Admission Before Kickoff Tonight

Super Bowl 56 might be the last time Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call a game together. Ahead of the big game this evening, Michaels began his preview of the contest. Per usual Collinsworth wasn’t in the frame to start until he was called in by Michaels. As Michaels...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals She’s Landed A New Job

Michele Tafoya has a new job for next season and it has nothing to do with sports. She won’t be a sideline reporter moving forward. Instead, she’ll become a co-chair of a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign. The campaign will be for businessman and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, who will...
NFL
AOL Corp

Super Bowl: Al Michaels introduces Cris Collinsworth for 'final time,' fuels speculation about future

Is Sunday's Super Bowl the final time we'll see Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in a broadcast booth together?. It sure sounds like it from Michaels' pregame introduction. The veteran play-by-play man introduced his longtime broadcast partner for "one final time" to start NBC's coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday, adding fuel to the speculation that he'll leave the network this offseason.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy