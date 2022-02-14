Subway Ridership On The Rise With Omicron Wave In Rear View

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is seeing a spike in deaths among homeless people in the subway. Sources tell CBS2 six homeless people have been found dead so far this year. That’s compared to two during the same period last year. According to an analysis from the Coalition for the Homeless, from 2012 to 2020 the number of homeless people dying in New York each year more than tripled from 170 to 613.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO