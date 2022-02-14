Subway Ridership On The Rise With Omicron Wave In Rear View

A New York-based actor was fired from a drama company after she posted a Tik Tok rant about street closure for the funeral of slain cop Jason Rivera.Jacqueline Guzman shared a video under the handle @vinylboobs, criticising the “shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly.”Rivera, 22, was shot along with his partner Wilbert Mora on 21 January when they were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Harlem apartment. Rivera died that night, while Mora, 27, died on 25 January.Mayor Eric Adams, along with thousands of police officers gathered...
