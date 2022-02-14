ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway Ridership On The Rise With Omicron Wave In Rear View

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If it seems like the subways are a bit more crowded, the MTA says...

thecity.nyc

Subway Fires on the Rise in Pandemic-Plagued System

During the Tuesday evening rush, trains on the No. 2 and 3 lines were delayed by a track fire at the Central Park North-110th Street stop. On Monday night, E and F trains were slowed by flaming debris at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights, Queens. That morning,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Crain's New York Business

Subway sees 3 million riders in busiest day since omicron

New York City’s subway system carried more than 3 million customers on Tuesday, the highest amount of riders in one day since the omicron variant slowed activity in mid-December and halted an increase in workers returning to offices. “Let this ridership record be a clear signal—New York is coming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC subway trips top 3 million for first time since Omicron wave

Subway ridership topped three million trips on Tuesday for the first time since the Omicron variant hit the city in the weeks before Christmas, the MTA said. Transit Authority officials reported 3,010,902 turnstile entries on Feb. 8, the first day with over three million trips since Dec. 17. The rise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SMART Ridership Rebounds

A recent report by SMART says ridership is slowly bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels. Officials say ridership is back to over 40-percent of the monthly average. There were more than 70-thousand passengers in January 2020, prior to Covid lockdowns. The transit agency says their “Welcome Back Campaign” seems to be working. The campaign has reduced fares and added more trips than before the pandemic, offering more Saturday service.
Governor Hochul Announces Subway Ridership Tops 3 Million Mark for Three Consecutive Days for First Time Since December 17

54 Percent Increase in Ridership since Omicron Low on December 27, 2021. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York City Subway ridership surpassed the 3 million mark for three consecutive days this week. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the subway system carried 3,015,755 customers on Tuesday, 3,087,731...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spike In Homeless Deaths On NYC Subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is seeing a spike in deaths among homeless people in the subway. Sources tell CBS2 six homeless people have been found dead so far this year. That’s compared to two during the same period last year. According to an analysis from the Coalition  for the Homeless, from 2012 to 2020 the number of homeless people dying in New York each year more than tripled from 170 to 613.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
