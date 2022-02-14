Illini hold off big Northwestern rally to get win

In a game that was tied multiple times, the Vandals could not get the bucket in the final seconds to take the lead and fell to Hillsboro, 59 to 58, on Senior Night. The Vandals and Hiltoppers were tied at 11 at the end of the 1st quarter and at halftime at 28. The Vandals had an offensive cold spot at the end of the 3rd quarter that put them down 47 to 41 heading into the 4th quarter. And, that deficit turned out to be too much to overcome as they never could tie the game or take the lead in the final quarter. On a turnover by Hillsboro, the Vandals got the ball back with 18 seconds left and down by one. But, the Vandals never got off a good shot. The Vandals fall to 11-19 overall on the season and 5-2 in the South Central Conference. The Vandals are scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Southwestern.
