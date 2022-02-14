ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illini hold off big Northwestern rally to get win

i70sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Fighting Illini led by 14 at halftime and by 18 at one point early in the second half, but had to hold off a wild Northwestern rally to...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

5-star recruit Kylan Boswell officially visits Illinois: “It would be a blessing to come back and play here”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WANE 15

Hoosiers can’t hang on in home loss to Badgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
i70sports.com

Greenville Gets SCC Win Over Carlinville

Greenville picked up a South Central Conference win on Tuesday night, beating Carlinville at home, 58-29. Landen Moss led the Comets with 19 points in the game with Kaleb Gardner finishing with 11 points and Peyton McCullough adding 10 points for the Comets. Greenville is now 11-17 on the season and moves to 5-2 in the SCC. They will wrap up their regular season schedule on Thursday at home taking on Pana.
CARLINVILLE, IL
i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Withstand Cumberland Comeback Attempt to Advance to Regional Championship

What began as a strong start for CHBC, turned into a fight to keep their season alive with the Bobcats pulling out the 47 to 37 win over Cumberland to advance to the Championship Game of the Cumberland 1A Regional. After Cumberland scored the first basket of the game, CHBC went on a 15-0 run to pull ahead 15-2. Cumberland would hit two free throws before the end of the quarter to make it 15-4 heading into the second quarter. Cumberland would get going a bit offensively in the quarter but CHBC still outscored the Pirates 15-11 to take a 30-15 lead at halftime. The Bobcats were slowed up in the third as Cumberland outscored them to pull withing 34-24 heading into the fourth. CHBC would again have some trouble offensively and got into a bit of turnover trouble and Cumberland would take advantage and go on a 6-0 run to pull within four points, as CHBC would hold a small 34-30 lead. CHBC would be put at the line several times in the closing minutes as Cumberland would foul to try and get the ball back and CHBC would stretch out their lead and close out the win. CHBC will advance to the Regional Championship game on Friday night and will face St. Anthony at 7:00pm at Cumberland.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 2 studs, 1 dud from electrifying win over Spurs

To exact revenge on legendary head coach Gregg Popovich and the building San Antonio Spurs on the night of Feb. 14 at home at the United Center, second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls were looking to improve their winning streak. Donovan and the Bulls won three straight heading into this meeting with Popovich and the stingy Spurs on this night.
NBA
WCIA

Illini fall to No. 21 Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball (6-15,1-9) could not defend home court Monday night as Ohio State (19-4,11-3) rolled through the Illini 86-67. Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with 25 points, as she scored the first 11 Illinois points of the game with six of them coming off three-pointers. Ohio State had the eight-point lead […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Brad Underwood
Bloomfield Democrat

Mustangs hold off Eagles’ rally to win final game

The Mustang basketball team held off a late scoring surge by Keota Feb. 8 in a 75-69 non-conference win to finish the regular season. Davis County finished the regular season with a 10-11 overall record and a 5-7 record in South Central Conference play. The Mustangs had what they thought...
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
i70sports.com

South Central gets big game from Willshire to help beat Webber Township

Keenin Willshire had 26 points as South Central built up a pretty big lead on their way to a 55 to 39 win over Webber Township on Monday. South Central led by 18 at halftime and by 27 going into the 4th quarter and pick up the win. South Central improves to 22-7 on the season. They will host North Clay on Wednesday, a game moved up one day to avoid any inclement weather on Thursday.
WEATHER
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Northwestern

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. It wasn't pretty —...
COLLEGE SPORTS
i70sports.com

Vandals fall by 1 to Hillsboro on Senior Night

In a game that was tied multiple times, the Vandals could not get the bucket in the final seconds to take the lead and fell to Hillsboro, 59 to 58, on Senior Night. The Vandals and Hiltoppers were tied at 11 at the end of the 1st quarter and at halftime at 28. The Vandals had an offensive cold spot at the end of the 3rd quarter that put them down 47 to 41 heading into the 4th quarter. And, that deficit turned out to be too much to overcome as they never could tie the game or take the lead in the final quarter. On a turnover by Hillsboro, the Vandals got the ball back with 18 seconds left and down by one. But, the Vandals never got off a good shot. The Vandals fall to 11-19 overall on the season and 5-2 in the South Central Conference. The Vandals are scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Southwestern.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Fighting Illini#State Farm Center#Northwestern
i70sports.com

SEB Beats Ramsey on Senior Night

St. Elmo-Brownstown picked up a win on Senior night Tuesday, beating Ramsey 63-44. SEB came out fast, getting out to a 15-point lead and extending that out to a 43-17 lead at halftime. SEB would outscore the Rams 20-14 in the third to push their lead out to 63-31 as they started the fourth quarter. Ramsey would turn the tables and hold SEB scoreless in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Eagles 13-0, but the last quarter effort was not enough to overcome the large deficit and SEB rolled to the 63-44 win. SEB is now 15-15 and will wrap up their regular season play on Friday at CHBC. Ramsey falls to 2-19 and will wrap up their regular season on Friday at home versus Mulberry Grove for their own Senior Night.
HIGH SCHOOL
i70sports.com

CHBC falls to Sandoval

CHBC boys basketball lost a close one to Sandoval on Tuesday, falling 57 to 55. CHBC trailed 31 to 26 at halftime and trailed by 2 going into the 4th quarter. For CHBC, they are now 11-17 on the season. They will wrap up the regular season on Friday when they host SEB.
HIGH SCHOOL
hammerandrails.com

Opening Odds and Game Preview: #5 Purdue at Northwestern

#5 Purdue might finally be able to catch their breath after playing 6 games in two weeks where they took on and beat ranked teams, Ohio St. and Illinois, before being blown out in their second match up to Michigan in four days in Ann Arbor and barely beating Maryland at home.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
whbl.com

Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WHBL) – The Wisconsin Badgers knocked off Indiana 74-69 on Tuesday night in Bloomington. Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 30 points, including the final 13 for Wisconsin. He was 10 of 15 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free throw line. Brad Davison...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KETV.com

Huskers Upset #5 Hoosiers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55. The Huskers capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes. Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009. Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

CBS overhauls its Top 25 and 1 after upset-filled Saturday

Saturday’s slate of college basketball matchups included some intriguing games with some huge upsets. Six ranked teams lost on Saturday, resulting in some major changes in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1. Auburn got back in the win column against Texas A&M, improving to 23-2 on the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy