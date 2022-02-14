Turkmen leader’s son set to run for presidency – report

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez made an unusual court appearance on Tuesday to defend his vice president — and former chief — calling allegations of corruption during her term as head of state “a sort of fantasy.”. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is...
There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Ukraine is open to a Vatican mediation of its conflict with Russia and wants Pope Francis to visit as soon as possible, even in the current situation, Kyiv’s new ambassador to the Holy See said on Monday. Speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview...
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia’s anger and some Western countries’ scepticism. “Today, many journalists and many leaders are hinting a little to Ukraine that it is possible not to...
PARIS (Reuters) -France’s foreign minister said on Monday that everything was in place for Russian forces to invade quickly in Ukraine, adding that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions if it happened. “If the question is are there elements in place so that there is a major offensive...
PARIS (Reuters) – The next French government will need to revise current budget deficit reduction plans after a presidential election in April to ensure France does not fall further behind other European countries, the public audit office said on Wednesday. President Emmanuel Macron’s government currently plans to cut the...
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain “anything unexpected” and were consistent with earlier views. In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- The leader of Burkina Faso's junta Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been declared president this week, the West African country's Constitutional Council said in a statement. Damiba is to be officially inaugurated on Feb. 16, military officials confirmed Friday, although his term as president...
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s foreign ministry issued an advisory on Monday urging Greek nationals in Ukraine to depart “immediately”. The United States said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou...
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
In his home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, they're praying for Joe Biden. Every afternoon a small crowd gathers at a church not far from his boyhood home. Rosaries are said and the Almighty is called upon to give "Scranton Joe" a helping hand. "He has a very difficult job. I...
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
Comments / 0