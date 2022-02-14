Police Issue Warning as They Reveal How Thieves Use Bumper Stickers as a Crime Blueprint
The warning was meant to help inform the estimated 229 million license holders across the...www.newsweek.com
The warning was meant to help inform the estimated 229 million license holders across the...www.newsweek.com
Mine says " Due to the increase in ammunition prices, driver no longer fires warning shot". Along with a USCCA sticker, which should tell a criminal that there are no guns in the car. I'm carrying it.
I always thought this ! too much info. back in the 60s and 70s people had bumper stickers allover their vehicle, then they disappeared.i personally think like the article, that it makes you a target one way or another
Great a black defense attorney will use this telling the court that systemic racism and this bumper sticker caused This crime to happen. Yep! I can see it now. Never taking responsibility for their actions
Comments / 160