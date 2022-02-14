ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Issue Warning as They Reveal How Thieves Use Bumper Stickers as a Crime Blueprint

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The warning was meant to help inform the estimated 229 million license holders across the...

David Hedges
1d ago

Mine says " Due to the increase in ammunition prices, driver no longer fires warning shot". Along with a USCCA sticker, which should tell a criminal that there are no guns in the car. I'm carrying it.

tweetybird
1d ago

I always thought this ! too much info. back in the 60s and 70s people had bumper stickers allover their vehicle, then they disappeared.i personally think like the article, that it makes you a target one way or another

martin king
1d ago

Great a black defense attorney will use this telling the court that systemic racism and this bumper sticker caused This crime to happen. Yep! I can see it now. Never taking responsibility for their actions

