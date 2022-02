Wu Dajing's story at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 is not over, even if he has raced in his last individual event at the Olympics. The PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist in the men's 500m, the People's Republic of China's first male gold medallist in short track in history, didn't reach the podium at the event in Beijing, but told Xinhua that his Games was about the process as much as the result.

