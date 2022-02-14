Heartbreak can literally break your heart, a comic!

In a candid conversation with Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) on his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND, Chad Duell (Michael, GH) delved into a variety of personal topics, including his reunion with his sister, who had been given up for adoption at birth; the rough beginnings of his backstage relationship with on-screen dad Benard; his anxiety issues; and addressed his recent split from Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R). “I love Courtney; you love Courtney,” Benard began, calling it “a beautiful thing that you can still talk to her.” Duell said, “Out of respect to her, I’m not going to delve too much into all thus stuff. All I’d say is she’s an amazing person, she’s an amazing woman, she’s an amazing dog mom. It’s a complicated situation and it’s not what anybody thinks. I’m not going to get into detail, but it’s not what people think. There was nothing terrible that had happened that somebody did to anybody else. Yeah, we’re still on good terms and she’s an amazing person in so many ways…. All I have to say is positive things.” He described their breakup as “mutual” and revealed that despite their wedding on October 23, 2021, “We didn’t actually sign anything; we weren’t really, like, married, really. It was amicable [and] that’s all I can really say and we always want the best for each other.” Check out the interview here.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO