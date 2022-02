LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An explosion at a scrap metal yard has left a man in serious condition and in the hospital after his arm and leg were blown off in the accident. Marlo Clarke told Local 10 News that he was just steps away from his friend when the explosion happened. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the two were unloading a truck at Resource Scrap Metal at 1701 Northwest 31st Ave., when his friend knocked an oxygen tank over and it exploded.

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO