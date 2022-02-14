Alabama Softball Shows their Dominance in Double-Header Wins

TUCSON, Ariz. – Alabama softball capped an undefeated opening weekend at the Candrea Classic with an 8-3 win over New Mexico Sunday afternoon. Alabama (4-0) jumped ahead with a four-run first inning against New Mexico (2-1) before tacking on three more in the fourth inning. The two teams scored a run in the sixth inning and the Lobos scored a pair in the seventh to close the gap, but it was too little, too late as the Crimson Tide held on to win. Dallis Goodnight went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI doubles and three runs scored. Kaylee Tow led the team with three RBIs, driving them in on a pair of singles. Redshirt freshman pitcher Alex Salter (1-0) earned the win in her Alabama debut, going 6.1 innings with three runs allowed while Lexi Kilfoyl entered in the seventh to secure the final two outs.

