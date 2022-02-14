ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Softball Shows their Dominance in Double-Header Wins

By McKalyn Crabtree
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday, Alabama Softball picked up two more wins after a doubleheader matchup against Oregon State and No. 9 Arizona in the Candrea Classic. The Tide opened up the season with an 11-0 run-rule win over Southern Utah and is now off to a 3-0 start. The reigning SEC...

nick975.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Tennessee Titans sign former Alabama football star

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Hand played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17, winning two national titles and three SEC championships. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but his career...
NFL
rolltide.com

Alabama Softball Caps Undefeated Opening Weekend with Sunday Win over New Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. – Alabama softball capped an undefeated opening weekend at the Candrea Classic with an 8-3 win over New Mexico Sunday afternoon. Alabama (4-0) jumped ahead with a four-run first inning against New Mexico (2-1) before tacking on three more in the fourth inning. The two teams scored a run in the sixth inning and the Lobos scored a pair in the seventh to close the gap, but it was too little, too late as the Crimson Tide held on to win. Dallis Goodnight went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI doubles and three runs scored. Kaylee Tow led the team with three RBIs, driving them in on a pair of singles. Redshirt freshman pitcher Alex Salter (1-0) earned the win in her Alabama debut, going 6.1 innings with three runs allowed while Lexi Kilfoyl entered in the seventh to secure the final two outs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wucardinals.com

Lafferty/Fogle Earn Wheeling Softball Sweep of Weekly Honors

Wheeling, W. Va. - On Friday, the Wheeling University Softball team opened their season up with a bang when they swept Salem in doubleheader action. They were rewarded for their strong start by sweeping the Mountain East Conference's (MEC) Weekly Softball Awards. Aubrie Lafferty earned the MEC Pitcher of the Week Award while Gina Fogle was named the MEC's Softball Player of the Week.
WHEELING, WV
hubison.com

Softball Earns First Win of the Season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (February 13, 2022) – Howard University softball team finished the weekend on a high note, knocking off North Carolina A&T State (NCAT) in the night cap, 12-8. HU dropped the morning contest to Robert Morris (RMU), 8-0 (f/5). GAME TWO (Howard 12, NCAT 8) HU pounded out...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
acusports.com

Wildcats split doubleheader on final day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The Wildcats earned the 5-1 win over the Miners to close out opening weekend with a split on the day. After dropping their early game against Creighton, ACU came back determined in their final game of the weekend. The team jumped out to the early 4-0 lead and didn't look back to grab their second win.
EL PASO, TX
On3.com

Kentucky WBB's bench steals the show in win over Alabama

For most of the season, Kentucky Women’s Basketball hasn’t even had a bench. Depth was non-existent. With injury after injury (and a suspension here and there), there was seemingly no end in sight. However, this all changed against Alabama. On Sunday, Kentucky narrowly defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Host Alabama State In Home Opener Wednesday

STARKVILLE – Softball returns to Nusz Park on Wednesday when Mississippi State hosts Alabama State for its home opener. First pitch in the doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT with the second game of the day set for 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
STARKVILLE, MS
dailytitan.com

Softball’s Peyton Toto named Big West Player of the Week

Cal State Fullerton’s Peyton Toto was named the Big West Conference Field Player of the Week on Monday. She was awarded for her outstanding play in the Easton Invitational that took place at Anderson Family Field last weekend. This is the first time the sophomore infielder has been awarded...
FULLERTON, CA
aseaofred.com

Liberty baseball opens season Friday at Florida

The Liberty baseball team opens its 2022 season on Friday in Gainesville, Florida against the Florida Gators. The three-game series Feb. 18-20 will open the season for both Liberty and Florida. The Gators are expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC and have been ranked as high as No. 6 in the country by Baseball America.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rattlerathletics.com

Softball Stretches Streak to Seven With Sunday Sweep

PORTLAND, Texas – On Saturday, it was a pair of offensive explosions that led to a pair of wins, but on Sunday, it was pitching and defense that lifted the St. Mary's Softball team to a pair of victories at the Javelina Invitational. The Rattlers (8-2) won their sixth...
PORTLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bama#Southern Utah#The Oregon State Beavers#Wildcats
swosuathletics.com

Softball Falls at No. 20 UCO

EDMOND, Okla. – SWOSU Softball hung with the No. 20-ranked UCO Bronchos early, but eventually fell 8-0 to the host school to wrap up their time at the Edmond Regional Festival. UCO scored two runs in the first inning and another in the second to grab a 3-0 lead...
EDMOND, OK
semoball.com

Three Rivers baseball, softball sweep Tuesday doubleheaders

The Three Rivers baseball and softball teams had doubleheaders on the road on Tuesday and the teams in black and goal came out with wins in all four games. In baseball, the Raiders made a trip down to Walnut Ridge, Ark. to take on Williams Baptist JV and dominated both games with winning scores of 10-2 and 26-2.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
troytrojans.com

Troy Baseball Preview: Pitchers

TROY, Ala. - Baseball season is upon us, and before the Trojans take the field against Holy Cross on February 18, each day leading up to the first pitch, we will preview a different group that makes up the 2022 Troy Trojans. We'll begin our season preview by looking at the pitching staff.
TROY, AL
USC Gamecock

Gallery: South Carolina Softball's Gamecock Invitational

The South Carolina softball team opened up its season in with the Gamecock Invitational on Feb. 11. The three day invitational saw the Gamecocks finish the weekend with a 3-1 record, defeating Virginia, Lipscomb, and George Washington. Players for South Carolina's softball team talk before a play during a game...
COLUMBIA, SC
dailytitan.com

Titans softball hosts Easton Invitational

Cal State Fullerton’s softball team kicked off its 2022 season this weekend serving as hosts of the Easton Invitational at Anderson Family Field. They suffered a 6-5 loss against Ole Miss before a dominant 13-0 win over Dixie State on Friday. The team had another loss, 7-3, against UC Berkeley and later defeated Colorado State on Saturday, 4-2. CSUF wrapped up play on a high note with a final 5-3 win against the University of San Diego on Sunday.
FULLERTON, CA
baylorlariat.com

Baylor softball overcomes early deficit for 5th straight win

Baylor softball fought back against Stephen F. Austin State University in a 7-3 win Tuesday night at the SFA Softball Field. The Bears overcame a slow start and got the bats hot to keep the train rolling. “We had a good productive day on the road,” head coach Glenn Moore...
WACO, TX
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy