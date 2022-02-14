ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Launched on 10/21/2013, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.54 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FDIS seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.65%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 99% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc Common Stock Usd.01 (AMZN) accounts for about 21.29% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc Common Stock Usd.001 (TSLA) and Home Depot Inc Common Stock Usd.05 (HD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 59.30% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -13.34% so far this year and is up about 2.45% in the last one year (as of 02/14/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $71.09 and $92.13.

The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 24.42% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 298 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FDIS is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $6.59 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $19.72 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS): ETF Research Reports

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msci#Amazon Com Inc#Home Depot Inc#Fdis#Zacks Industry
Entrepreneur

Top 5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks Amid Index's YTD Bloodbath

Wall Street is reeling under extreme volatility since the beginning of 2022. Investors are highly concerned about soaring inflation. Moreover, the uncertainty regarding the pace and magnitude of an interest rate hike by the Fed to contain inflation has injected severe fluctuations in day-to-day trading since mid-January. The technology stocks...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Tesla
Entrepreneur

Sasol (SSL) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What Makes Columbia Financial (CLBK) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) - P/E: 5.79. JOANN's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.73, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.84%, which has increased by 0.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.96%. D.R. Horton's earnings per share for Q1 sits...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are Investors Undervaluing These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy