WATCH: Lauren Alaina Sings ‘Walkaway Joe’ With Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks During Grand Ole Opry Induction

By Hannah Heser
 1 day ago
Lauren Alaina is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry. During her induction, the country singer performed the hit song, “Walkaway Joe” with Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

On Saturday night (Feb 12), Alaina surprised the audience with a smashing performance of her song, “Getting Over Him.”

To honor Alaina’s big night, Wendy Moten and Lorrie Morgan were there to welcome the star into the Grand Ole Opry family. Before her next song, Alaina told the audience that she couldn’t believe this moment was real. Then, she broke out into her collaboration with HARDY and Devin Dawson, “One Beer.”

When Yearwood invited Alaina to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry in December, Alaina couldn’t believe it. She thought Yearwood would ask about her new book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be. Furthermore, the book has a mix of country, faith, and sassy vibes. Once you pick up this book, the singer-songwriter invites you to explore the road less traveled with her. Folks can purchase this novel at any participating bookstores.

After her performance, Alaina headed backstage while Lorrie Morgan and Wendy Moten take the stage for their iconic performances.

Trisha Yearwood Welcomes Lauren Alaina on Grand Ole Opry Stage

Lauren Alaina made her Opry debut on June 6, 2011. Now, she’s joining the Grand Ole Opry as their newest member. Yearwood played a major role in welcoming Alaina to the Opry family. Yearwood also got a little help from the one and only, Dolly Parton, who appeared via video.

In the video, Parton shared a heartfelt speech with the young star.

“Hello Lauren! It’s Dolly,” Parton said. “Well, you and I have a lot in common. We both started young, we love country music, and we love the Grand Ole Opry. And I would give a million dollars if I could be there with Trisha and Garth and all the folks that love you to get you inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.”

While Parton reminisced back to her own induction, she wished the young country star the best of luck in the Grand Ole Opry.

The Country Superstar is the Youngest Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Once Lauren Alaina received her award, she gave the audience a heartfelt speech. This is something she has been dreaming of since she was a little girl.

“Since I was a little girl I dreamed of this moment,” Alaina said. “My family’s very musical – my dad grew up playing the banjo, and he dreamed of playing the Grand Ole Opry.”

Next, she promises the audience that she will do everything she can to represent country music. Then, she shared a huge announcement.

“I heard today that I am now the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she added. “That’s pretty cool. And I promise to represent this family well. I have felt like a family here as long as I can remember.”

Watch Garth, Trisha, and Lauren perform “Walkaway Joe” in the video here.

