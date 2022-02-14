ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings play in Minnesota tonight

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The...

Grand Haven Tribune

For Red Wings' brothers, playing on same team 'the coolest thing'

Gemel Smith is four years older than his brother Givani, so the chances for them to be on the same team together growing up in Toronto were minimal. But that all changed Monday when they skated for the Red Wings, playing on the same line, no less.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Hamilton, Red Wings, Hayton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t returning to the ice for the team’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh, but Devils team reporter Amanda Stein says he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup from a jaw injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since the beginning of January. Hamilton has been practicing with the team but is still getting comfortable with the helmet protection required for him to safely play as his jaw continues to recover. New Jersey has won just four out of 15 games with Hamilton out of the lineup. They undoubtedly miss his production and play-driving ability from the back end.
NHL
NHL

Rookie Watch: Red Wings' Seider, Raymond among power-play points leaders

Defenseman, forward pace first-year players in most categories. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five...
NHL
NHL

Finally teammates, Gemel, Givani Smith play on same line for Red Wings

Brothers find themselves skating alongside each other against Wild on Monday. Gemel Smith and Givani Smith finally got their chance to play together. The brothers, who had never played on the same team, skated on the same line for the Detroit Red Wings against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. Givani is in his third season with the Red Wings. Gemel was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 19.
NHL
drgnews.com

Capitals Rout Huron

FORT PIERRE – Carter Sanderson and Keenan Howard each scored twice Sunday as the Oahe Capital boys routed the Huron All-Stars 10-2 at the Expo Center. Howard also added an assist. Ashton Griese had a goal and two assists. Jarron Beck and Barret Schweitzer had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals (11-6). Jonathan Lyons, Ayden Anderson and Carter Gordon also scored in the Capitals’ second straight win.
NHL
perhamfocus.com

Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes ties Red Lake Falls in Section 8A matchup

RED LAKE FALLS – A late third-period goal led to the first tie of the Detroit Lakes boys hockey season. Detroit Lakes (17-4-1) and Red Lake Falls (15-6-1) were knotted at 3-3 after 59 minutes of play on Saturday. Trailing 3-2, the Eagles tied the game with 1:15 left on Evan Girdler’s 30th goal of the season. Brock Seger and Blaine Schmitz.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
fightinghawks.com

Ethan Frisch, Zach Driscoll nab NCHC weekly honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For the third straight week, North Dakota headlines the weekly awards from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and senior goaltender Zach Driscoll each took home an honor, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon following a sweep over Colorado College.
NHL
Saugatuck Boys, Hope Men on Van, Red Wings on WHTC on Monday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 13, 2022) – On a limited Sunday in sports – other than Super Bowl LVI: Oakland defeated Detroit in major-college basketball, 75-59; while Jaime Echenique capped a 21-point, 19-rebound performance by putting back in a missed shot with less than three seconds left to lift the visiting Capital City Go-Go past the Gold, 106-103. Grand Rapids stays home to welcome the Long Island Nets to the DeltaPlex on Monday night.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
cbs3duluth.com

Superior opts to jump to D1 for WIAA boys hockey playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - After two years of competing at the division two level in the WIAA boys hockey playoffs, Superior is making the jump to division one. The Spartans have been playing in division two since the WIAA split into two divisions back in 2019. Their enrollment placed them in division two, despite head coach Jason Kalin’s wishes to bump up to the top level.
SUPERIOR, WI
Minnesota Wild
Detroit Red Wings
Brookings Register

Rangers varsity teams post three wins over the weekend

The Brookings Rangers boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey teams each won games over the weekend. The boys hammered Huron, 12-0, on Saturday in Huron, while the girls scored a 5-2 win over Watertown on Friday night in Brookings, then a 7-1 win on Saturday in Huron.
BROOKINGS, SD
Power 96

Faribault Wrestlers Hope For Section Success

The #9 ranked Class AAA Minnesota wrestling team by Guillotine lost to Hastings (#5) 52-14 and top ranked St. Michael-Albertville 52-21. Both matches were in the opponent's home gym. A year ago Faribault defeated the Raiders during the regular season and were on a roll until the final meet of...
FARIBAULT, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AND EAST GRAND FORKS GIRLS HOCKEY MEET FOR THE FOURTH TIME

The Crookston Pirates and East Grand Forks Green Wave Girl’s Hockey teams have met three times during the regular season. That wasn’t enough for them, they are going to meet one more time and it’s in the Section 8A Tournament semi-finals tonight AT East Grand Forks for the THIRD time! The two teams played on December 21 with East Grand Forks winning at home 4-3, then they met January 28 in East Grand Forks with the Pirates winning 3-1 and six days ago they met in Crookston and they skated to a 2-2 overtime tie!!! So they are 1-1-1 against each other and the biggest stage so far will decide who wins the rivalry and moves on to the Section 8A Championship on Thursday in East Grand Forks. Game time tonight is about 8:00 PM and will follow the other semi-final between Warroad and Thief River Falls which starts at 6:00 PM with all the games at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Crookston/East Grand Forks will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 7:20 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers roll past Faribault

Ten different players scored for Red Wing as the Wingers took care off Faribault, winning 65-29 in Big 9 girls basketball play on Tuesday. The Wingers jumped out to a 30-point first-half lead, 42-12, and rode that to victory. Izzy Guetzlaff came close to a double-double with 14 points and...
FARIBAULT, MN

