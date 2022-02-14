Simple Steps You Can Take To Help Further Bitcoin

I was blessed to have been surrounded by many positive, conservative role models during my childhood. Otherwise, I would probably be another leftist zoomer that has replaced family with the government and God with the self. Values that were once commonplace in the west: family, religion, limited government, personal responsibility, and delayed gratification, have now been labeled as extreme. However, due to the self-destruction that occurs as a result of an over-reliance on the state, the appeal of conservatism is becoming more and more obvious. Note the mass exodus in 2021 from blue states to red states. As someone who wants to see conservatism become mainstream I feel it is my duty to call conservatives out in regard to a topic that is being overlooked by many on the right.

