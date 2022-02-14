Turkmen leader’s son set to run for presidency – report

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
With help from Jacopo Barigazzi, Lili Bayer, Erin Banco and David Herszenhorn. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN said a full Russian invasion of Ukraine could come before the end of the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 20, even as President JOE BIDEN today told his counterparts about Moscow’s forces possibly launching an incursion in five days.
President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
“Come on, let’s win this now,” Leni Robredo, the current vice president of the Philippines, capped off her speech on Tuesday evening as she formally launched her campaign to become the country’s next president in a general election in May. The crowd at the plaza of her hometown Naga City broke into hearty applause—a surprisingly numerous throng in pink face masks sticking their necks out in a yet-unabated coronavirus pandemic.
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- The leader of Burkina Faso's junta Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been declared president this week, the West African country's Constitutional Council said in a statement. Damiba is to be officially inaugurated on Feb. 16, military officials confirmed Friday, although his term as president...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez made an unusual court appearance on Tuesday to defend his vice president — and former chief — calling allegations of corruption during her term as head of state “a sort of fantasy.”. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is...
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the functioning of an international observer mission that monitors the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. The Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the Organisation for Security and...
KYIV (Reuters) – Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv’s bid to join the alliance, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. “No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions...
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain “anything unexpected” and were consistent with earlier views. In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would...
There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany sees no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on Tuesday. “If elections are postponed by four or five years there will be no...
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
WARSAW (Reuters) – American F-15 jets landed at a Polish air base on Thursday, Warsaw’s defence minister said, as NATO beefs up the military presence on its eastern flank amid tensions over a standoff between Ukraine and Russia. The jets arrived as further U.S. and British troops were...
Comments / 0