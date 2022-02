Today marks the fourth day of Black History Month. Throughout the entire month, we will be celebrating African American women who are responsible for change in America. The world is acknowledging African American women more than ever for past, present and future endeavors. When we mention Black History Month, we often think of foremothers like Rosa Parks and Fannie Lou Hamer. However, let’s not forget the game changers of today. Misty Copeland, for example. She is the first African American woman to be a principal ballerina in the American Ballet Theatre. The American Ballet Theatre is one of the top three leading ballet companies in The United States.

