COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe weather awareness week continues, and Wednesday’s focus is tornado safety. Tornado safety fell on the perfect day of severe weather week with a threat of possible tornadoes ahead of us tomorrow. Tornadoes are most commonly seen during spring months, and according to the National Weather Service, there were a total of 50 tornadoes between the months of March, April, and May. These storms can spend a short amount of time on the ground or hours and cause extreme damage to anything in their path. Be sure to stay weather aware and follow the necessary tips when tornado watches and warning are issued.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO