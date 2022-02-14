Russia-Ukraine tensions help to fuel higher gas prices

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties have again reached record highs, flirting even closer with $5 a gallon for regular gas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) California now has the most expensive gas in the country. According to the Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.77, hitting a record high for the 11th time in 12 days. In Orange and Ventura counties, that price is now $4.75, with Orange County’s average price setting a record for the ninth time since Feb. 3. Worker shortages and supply chain problems are now being compounded by the turmoil in Eastern Europe, which has sent the price of crude oil jumping to $90 a barrel. “More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

