Russia-Ukraine tensions help to fuel higher gas prices

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatavia - $3.60 (up eight cents from last week) Buffalo - $3.62 (up nine cents from last week) Ithaca - $3.68 (up ten cents from last week)...

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
Autoblog

Gas prices — they're lower than you think

Politicians and various bad-at-math members of the mass media are doing a heroic job of informing Americans that we are paying higher-than-ever prices for gasoline to fill our cars. Fortunately for us, that is entirely false. On the surface, it looks pretty bad. The average price at the pump rose...
TRAFFIC
WKMI

Michigan Gas Prices are Ridiculously High – Is There Any End in Sight?

During the first several months of the pandemic, there was one silver lining amidst all the chaos and changes to life as we knew it before. Gas prices fell to some of the cheapest rates in Michigan, as well as across the United States than had been seen in several years. It was due to an absolute nose-dive in demand when strict pandemic travel restrictions were put into place.
MICHIGAN STATE
106.9 KROC

Will Gas Prices Top $4 a Gallon in Minnesota This Spring?

Gas prices are continuing to rise and are now the highest they've been in 8 years here in Minnesota. But will we top the $4 a gallon mark later this year?. One of the many surreal moments for me during our ongoing pandemic happened in mid-March of 2020, right after the coronavirus hit here in Minnesota, as were we in the middle of our first Stay-At-Home order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Westerly Sun

AAA: Winter weather, political tensions drive gas prices $1 higher than a year ago

PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up by $1 over the past year. A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.43 per gallon, a 5 cent increase over a week ago and a $1 rise over prices on Feb. 7, 2021.
TRAFFIC
Overton County News

Gas prices rise 11 cents in Tennessee

Gas prices reach a 7-year high as tensions between Russia and Ukraine make the oil market even tighter. Gas prices across Tennessee have risen 11 cents, on average. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.26, which is 24 cents more expensive than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Still Rising in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen two cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30. The national average price for gas has risen 4.6 cents averaging $3.47. Gas Buddy says the jump in gas prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

Tensions In Eastern Europe Pushes Gas Prices Even Higher In Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties have again reached record highs, flirting even closer with $5 a gallon for regular gas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) California now has the most expensive gas in the country. According to the Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.77, hitting a record high for the 11th time in 12 days. In Orange and Ventura counties, that price is now $4.75, with Orange County’s average price setting a record for the ninth time since Feb. 3. Worker shortages and supply chain problems are now being compounded by the turmoil in Eastern Europe, which has sent the price of crude oil jumping to $90 a barrel. “More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia average gas price up nine cents this week

Gas prices continue to rise at the pump with Georgia motorists now paying 9 cents more than a week ago for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas prices continue to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 9 cents more than a week ago, 22 cents more than last month, and $1.01 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE

