HSF Launches Milan Corporate Crime Unit With 4 Strong Hire

A woman who sustained back injuries necessitating surgery was paid a $1.1 million settlement in her Bergen County suit, Gloria v. Prestige Motors Inc., on Feb. 4. Plaintiff Diane Gloria was at Prestige Mercedes Benz in Paramus on July 8, 2016, having her vehicle serviced and as she walked across the service area floor to retrieve a loaner vehicle, she slipped and fell, landing on her knees and left side. The suit, filed in Bergen County, alleged that it was rainy that day, and there were puddles on the floor in that area left there by vehicles coming in for service. A dealership employee witnessed her fall and later said the floor was very slippery on the day of the fall, according to Gloria’s attorney, Anthony Riposta of Riposta Cassidy in North Arlington.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO