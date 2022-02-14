ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

HSF Launches Milan Corporate Crime Unit With 4 Strong Hire

By Linda A. Thompson
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has hired a four-lawyer team to launch...

www.law.com

Law.com

Addleshaws Hires in Paris For Insolvency Practice Launch

Addleshaw Goddard has established a distressed-business law practice in its Paris office, hiring a partner from an elite French firm to start the year-old office’s second new practice area in less than six months. Georges-Louis Harang joins as a partner from Hoche Avocats, where he practised for 12 years,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

A&O Hires From HSF For Latest Legal Services Centre Leader

Allen & Overy has hit rival Herbert Smith Freehills for its latest legal services centre leader, as law firms continue to strive to offer clients cost-effective solutions. The firm has hired legal manager Derek Chia from HSF to lead its Advanced Delivery Centre in Australia, which is due to open in the second quarter of 2022.
ECONOMY
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
Law.com

Employee Sues Kroger Over Age Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kroger was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed by the Lee Law Firm on behalf of Geoffrey Latham, pursues retaliation, age and gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00542, Latham v. The Kroger Co.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Ga. Supreme Court Set to Eye Bid to Upend Punitive Damages Cap After Series of Trial Court Rulings

Following a series of rulings from a trial judge this week, an appeal targeting the state’s punitive damage cap is headed straight to the Georgia Supreme Court. The case at hand involves a 2019 verdict for $10 million in compensatory damages, with 50% of the fault apportioned to Devereux Foundation, operator of mental health treatment centers. The jury put the other half of the blame on a Devereux employee now serving prison time convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old patient who had been admitted there for treatment of multiple traumas stemming from previous childhood sexual abuse, starting when she was 8. The jury also added $50 million in punitive damages, which the judge reduced to the $250,000 cap.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Florida Class Action Alleges ER Visitors Were Charged Improper Fees

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Sivyer Barlow & Watson on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract class action against Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Varnell & Warwick on behalf of emergency room visitors, contends that ‘ER visitation’ charge fees are not disclosed on standard consent for service agreement forms. The case is 8:22-cv-00329, Young v. Community Health Systems, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Public Safety
Law.com

Hogan Lovells Continues Corporate and Finance Expansion With Hire From Reed Smith

Private equity specialist Parikshit Dasgupta joins Hogan Lovells from Reed Smith. Dasgupta is the third new corporate and finance partner to join the firm in the U.S. this year. London and Washington-headquartered Hogan Lovells has further deepened its financial services offering by bringing in a fund structure specialist from Reed...
BUSINESS
Law.com

HSF Takes Clayton Utz Australia Environment and Planning Head

Herbert Smith Freehills has tapped Australian corporate firm Clayton Utz for a Brisbane-based real estate partner. Kathryn Pacey, who led Clayton Utz’s Australian environment and planning team, will join HSF from early February.
WORLD
Providence Business News

LunaYou launches public benefit corporation, plans staff expansion

PROVIDENCE — LunaYou, a Business Innovation Factory-launched platform focused on pregnancy and postpartum care, is continuing to scale as its team works toward public availability. “We hit an important milestone over the holidays,” said Saul Kaplan, founder and chief catalyst of LunaYou and the Business Innovation Factory, “which is,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
businesstravelnews.com

United Hires Another Former Marriott Sales Vet

United Airlines has hired Andrea Robertson as managing director of worldwide sales for the western U.S. region, the airline told BTN. Robertson has several years of operations and sales experience with Marriott International, where her responsibilities included corporate and international business markets, according to United. She most recently served as VP of sales and marketing for Elegance Living, a collection of senior living communities across the United States, joining in January 2021.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Auto Dealership Fall Yields $1.1 Million Settlement in Bergen County

A woman who sustained back injuries necessitating surgery was paid a $1.1 million settlement in her Bergen County suit, Gloria v. Prestige Motors Inc., on Feb. 4. Plaintiff Diane Gloria was at Prestige Mercedes Benz in Paramus on July 8, 2016, having her vehicle serviced and as she walked across the service area floor to retrieve a loaner vehicle, she slipped and fell, landing on her knees and left side. The suit, filed in Bergen County, alleged that it was rainy that day, and there were puddles on the floor in that area left there by vehicles coming in for service. A dealership employee witnessed her fall and later said the floor was very slippery on the day of the fall, according to Gloria’s attorney, Anthony Riposta of Riposta Cassidy in North Arlington.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Law.com

Man Sues Dollar Tree Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Carr Allison PC on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Dollar Tree to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jensen Law on behalf of David Montgomery. The case is 1:22-cv-00548, Montgomery v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

SoftBank Group Senior Counsel Returns to Private Practice with HSF Move

Herbert Smith Freehills has expanded its Singapore project finance practice with an addition of a second partner. Rupert Baker joins the firm from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, where he was a senior counsel and head of the energy and project finance team. He will be relocating to Singapore from Tokyo.
BUSINESS
Law.com

A&O Hits Akin Gump Again For Latest U.S. Partner Hire

Allen & Overy has hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld’s energy regulation head in its latest U.S. expansion. George “Chip” Cannon, Jr. joins A&O’s project, energy, natural resources and infrastructure practice, and will be based in Washington D.C.
BUSINESS
Law.com

King & Spalding Litigation Duo Jump to Jones Day

Jones Day has lured two King & Spalding litigators, Scott Edson and Jason Keehfus. The partners focus on product liability and class actions. Jones Day now has about 120 lawyers in Atlanta. Jones Day is bolstering its class action and product liability expertise in Atlanta with two partners from King...
LAW

