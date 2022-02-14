ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

CHBC Girls Begin Post-Season Play Tonight

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CHBC Girls Basketball Team, in a season where they have been state ranked and won 23 games, will begin their...

Girls sub-regionals: Lady Hornets cruise past Jasper

The high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, with the Class 1A-6A sub-regional round being contested Monday night. Coming off a perfect Class 6A, Area 9 run this season, the Chelsea High School girls basketball team got its playoff run off to a strong start with a 46-25 win over Jasper in the Class 6A sub-regional round Monday evening.
JASPER, AL
Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
#Lady Pirates#The Vandalia Radio App
Bearden and Harmony Grove varsity set for district play

It is do or die time for the varsity basketball teams of the Bearden Bears and the Harmony Grove Hornets, as they start district tournament play today. The Hornets and the Lady Hornets will be on the road in hostile environments, as they start district play as the lowest seeds. The Bears and Lady Bears will play in a neutral setting at Lafayette County High School. With their records under .500% on each of the varsity teams, these games are their best chance to make it into a top-four seeding or the district finals.
Lady Pirates Fall at Chipola

A hard fought game ended in a tough loss for the Lady Pirates during the Saturday matchup at no. 10 Chipola. The Lady Pirates struggled to get something started in the first half and trailed by 16 going into the break. As Pensacola came out of the half they had...
PENSACOLA, FL
Lady Tigers complete sweep of Lady Colonels

The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers completed the season sweep of Christian County on Monday night, pulling away in the second half to defeat the Lady Colonels 69-59 inside Tiger Gym. Both teams came out swinging offensively at the start. Hopkinsville had the better of County in the first, leading 19-15 after...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Girls Basketball
Basketball
Sports
Lady Eagles advance to Region Championship

Mt. Zion played Armuchee for the semifinal round of the girls’ region tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles stayed in the lead for the majority of the game despite a some surges by Armuchee, and they finished with a 58-43 win and a ticket to the Region Championship against Trion.
BASKETBALL
Greenville Gets SCC Win Over Carlinville

Greenville picked up a South Central Conference win on Tuesday night, beating Carlinville at home, 58-29. Landen Moss led the Comets with 19 points in the game with Kaleb Gardner finishing with 11 points and Peyton McCullough adding 10 points for the Comets. Greenville is now 11-17 on the season and moves to 5-2 in the SCC. They will wrap up their regular season schedule on Thursday at home taking on Pana.
CARLINVILLE, IL
Haire lifts Wildcats to Sr. Night victory

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats added another win to their win column Friday with a 61-52 victory over the Mount Pleasant Tigers for their senior night game. This win puts the Wildcats in a tie with Hallsville for first place in District 15-5A. The Wildcats came into the game looking for revenge, as Mount Pleasant won the previous matchup 53-51 earlier this season.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Lady Cats Host TTown In 2a Regional Semi’s Tonight…SC Wins Post Season Opener

The Salem Lady Wildcats return to action tonight in the 2a regionals as they host top-seed Teutopolis at 6pm tonight as part of 2 games from B.E. Gum in the semifinals. Salem earned another game by defeating Carmi on the road Saturday in overtime 55-49. The Lady Cats trailed by double digits in the 2nd half and didn’t take their first lead until under a minute was left in the 4th quarter. Freshman Emma Gregg came up with some huge steals late in the game and finished with a team-high 15 points. Ivy Donoho showed her offensive prowess finishing with 14 including a huge shot in the 4th quarter. Katelyn Biegeleisen added 12 and Alisia Keller had 11 points and 10 rebounds. You can listen to Salem v. TTown tonight starting at 6pm on WJBD. The 2nd semifinal tonight at 7:30 will feature Flora and Robinson.
SALEM, IL
Wildcats advance in post season

VARDAMAN – The Houlka Wildcats fought their way through the divisional tournament last week to advance further into the post season. Their first match up saw them face off against the Hamilton Lions. Houlka owned this game, taking the victory by a final score of 68-37. The top scorers...
VARDAMAN, MS
CHBC Girls Withstand Cumberland Comeback Attempt to Advance to Regional Championship

What began as a strong start for CHBC, turned into a fight to keep their season alive with the Bobcats pulling out the 47 to 37 win over Cumberland to advance to the Championship Game of the Cumberland 1A Regional. After Cumberland scored the first basket of the game, CHBC went on a 15-0 run to pull ahead 15-2. Cumberland would hit two free throws before the end of the quarter to make it 15-4 heading into the second quarter. Cumberland would get going a bit offensively in the quarter but CHBC still outscored the Pirates 15-11 to take a 30-15 lead at halftime. The Bobcats were slowed up in the third as Cumberland outscored them to pull withing 34-24 heading into the fourth. CHBC would again have some trouble offensively and got into a bit of turnover trouble and Cumberland would take advantage and go on a 6-0 run to pull within four points, as CHBC would hold a small 34-30 lead. CHBC would be put at the line several times in the closing minutes as Cumberland would foul to try and get the ball back and CHBC would stretch out their lead and close out the win. CHBC will advance to the Regional Championship game on Friday night and will face St. Anthony at 7:00pm at Cumberland.
BASKETBALL
Panthers subdue Miners on Senior Night

(PANA) — The Pana Panthers boys basketball team pulled away from the visiting Gillespie Miners in the second half of their game in the PHS gym Tuesday night to come away with a 79-51 South Central Conference victory. It was Senior Night for 5 Pana players. The seniors did...
PANA, IL
South Central girls fall to Altamont in Regional Semi-Finals

The South Central girls basketball season came to a close on Monday night as they lost to Altamont in the Class 1A Altamont Regional Semi-Finals, 70 to 48. South Central trailed throughout the game as they lost to the sub-sectional’s #4 seed and regional host. South Central girls end their season at 15-15.
BASKETBALL
Lady Eagles roll by Clinton in SAC-7 tournament opener

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen downed Clinton 69-51 on Monday night in the SAC-7 girls high school basketball tournament. The second-seeded Lady Eagles won a matchup of the two teams for the third time in six nights. East Bladen advanced to the tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at Red Springs, where third-seeded Fairmont — a 52-17 winner over West Bladen — awaits in a 7:30 p.m. matchup. The championship is Friday.
CLINTON, NC

