Instagram proves Sal and Mallory from Love is Blind are on good terms

By Helen Williams
realitytitbit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince season 1 wrapped back in 2021, Love is Blind have been patiently waiting for the second season to come out. As of February 11th, 2022 Love is Blind season 2 is here and there are 30 singletons all looking to find the one in the social experiment. Nick...

www.realitytitbit.com

realitytitbit.com

Natalie Lee from Love is Blind season 2 lives life to the fullest judging by IG

Thirty singletons are taking part in a social experiment as of February 11th, 2022. The participants on Love is Blind season 2 are ready to find ‘the one’. After failed dating experiences in the past, they’re willing to place their fate in the hands of the experiment which takes away all physical elements of dating and the couple’s connections are built solely on their connection and emotions from talking over 10 days in individual pods.
realitytitbit.com

Love is Blind viewers are gobsmacked that Shuntaro is 56 years old

Following the success of Love is Blind season 1, the show is back with a new season in 2022 and the first-ever Love is Blind Japan season, too. Dropping on Netflix on February 8th, the run-up to Valentine’s Day 2022 is set to be even more romantic and fans of the show will get to see love blossom on-screen.
Distractify

Let's Get to Know the Six Engaged Couples From Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind'

Season 2 of Love is Blind is getting to the best part, when couples have triumphantly emerged from this wild social experiment, actually engaged. We don't mean engaged in conversation, thought that happens, we absolutely mean engaged to be married. Six couples have chosen to take this huge leap while getting to know each other sight unseen. So, let's get to know them the best way we know how, via their own Instagrams.
Chicago Sun-Times

For season two, ‘Love Is Blind’ comes to Chicago to hook up some ‘good, solid people’

For South Side native Jarrette Jones, dating in Chicago required fighting against the city’s uncanny tendency to feel like a small town. “You may have been involved with someone who is connected with someone else — it makes [dating] a bit hard at times because people don’t want to [then] get involved with you,” Jones says. “You may have had past relations, been talking to or dated someone they were friends with.”
Texas State
StyleCaster

Here’s Whether Mallory & Salvador From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After She Almost Chose Someone Else

After she rejected another man’s proposal (and seemed to have regrets), viewers want to know if Mallory and Salvador are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 or if there was too much drama for their relationship to withstand. Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples...
thecinemaholic.com

Are Natalie and Shayne From Love is Blind Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ can only be described as a fascinating dating reality series wherein a group of singles meet, mingle, and get engaged — all before even seeing one another for the first time. It essentially serves as a social experiment since it places the focus on emotional attractions rather than physical ones to tackle the notion of falling in true love based on personality alone. Amongst those embarking on this adventure in season 2 were Natalie and Shayne. So now, let’s figure out whether they were able to come out on top of this production or not, shall we?
defpen

Meet The Cast Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season Two

What happens when an executive, DJ and pizzeria owner search for love in the same place? We get a second season of Love Is Blind. After a record-breaking run in 2020, Netflix has brought back the reality dating show for a second season. Once again executive produced by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series will highlight 30 single adults of all walks of life as they search for a partner. However, there is no unique twist. Initially, the contestants will not be able to see each other. Instead, they’ll have to make personal connections by simply talking to each other through a wall. From there, they’ll chose their special someone and enter into the real world. Some couples will date, other couples will get married and a few will break up. To get fans ready for the new season Netflix’s Love Is Blind, the show’s producers put together a brief video that will allow viewers to get a first impression of the cast.
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For LOVE IS BLIND Season 2

Netflix has released these key art and trailer for season 2 of LOVE IS BLIND. The wait is almost over for new love stories to begin. The drama, the romance, the magic and the heartbreak return February 11th. Love Is Blind S2. Premiere Date: February 11, 2022 (batched) Synopsis: Netflix...
Vanessa Lachey
POPSUGAR

The Pods Are Open! "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Is Happening

After a two-year hiatus, Netflix's dating reality show "Love Is Blind" is back this February for another round of blind dating taken to the literal extreme. The show's unique premise — singles "meeting" while isolated in pods and not being able to see each other's faces — brought in all the buzz when it premiered in early 2020, and we can expect more of the same from season two. But will there be future seasons beyond that? For once, we actually have an answer — and before the newest season even starts airing!
Elite Daily

Everything To Know About Danielle From Love Is Blind

Anyone who’s ever been in love knows that relationships are full of ups and downs. For Danielle Ruhl in Love Is Blind Season 2, she learned that the hard way early on in her relationship. Despite some early challenges, Danielle seems to be in it for the long haul, ready to work at her relationship with her fiancé from the pods.
realitytitbit.com

Love is Blind's Kyle and Shaina prove fans who called them "disaster" wrong

Kyle and Shaina got engaged on Love is Blind Season 2, before their differences had them second-guessing their decision. However, since filming wrapped up, they appear to be on pretty good terms. The first season of the Netflix series was so popular that even a Brazil and Japan-based version came...
realitytitbit.com

Meet Shaina from Love Is Blind, her age, career and relationship explored

Love Is Blind Season 2 is back on Netflix and with it we were introduced to 30 new singles heading to the pods to try and find love without even seeing each other. One girl we were introduced to was Shaina Hurley who had an instant connection with Kyle Abrams, and the couple’s journey has been a rocky one, to say the least.
Marie Claire

Who is Iyanna From 'Love is Blind' Season 2?

Clear your schedule—because five hours of your weekend are now devoted to your couch. The second season of the Netflix hit Love is Blind premiered on February 11, with five new episodes showing the beginning of several love stories. With a locale change to Chicago, the reality hit features a range of contestants looking to date in the show's famous pods, find lov,e and get married within a month.
Elite Daily

Let's Talk About Nick From Love Is Blind Season 2

Love Is Blind has returned to Netflix for Season 2, and its celebrity hosts have returned with it. Real-life married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey provide their guidance and expertise to the couples trying to find long-lasting love. But Nick Lachey isn’t the only Nick making a big impression during this season of Love Is Blind. Nick Thompson is a contestant this season whose tumultuous love story is getting a lot of attention.
