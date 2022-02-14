Instagram proves Sal and Mallory from Love is Blind are on good terms

What happens when an executive, DJ and pizzeria owner search for love in the same place? We get a second season of Love Is Blind. After a record-breaking run in 2020, Netflix has brought back the reality dating show for a second season. Once again executive produced by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series will highlight 30 single adults of all walks of life as they search for a partner. However, there is no unique twist. Initially, the contestants will not be able to see each other. Instead, they’ll have to make personal connections by simply talking to each other through a wall. From there, they’ll chose their special someone and enter into the real world. Some couples will date, other couples will get married and a few will break up. To get fans ready for the new season Netflix’s Love Is Blind, the show’s producers put together a brief video that will allow viewers to get a first impression of the cast.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO