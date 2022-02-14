ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-F1 should have fewer races, says AlphaTauri boss Tost

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost said Formula One should cut back its calendar to 18-20 races, as it otherwise risked fans losing interest in the sport. The 2022 season is set to feature a record 23 races, one more than the unprecedented 22 rounds last year....

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva leads, Team GB nightmare continues

Emerging from a cloud of controversy and recrimination, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva delivered her lowest score of the season but it was still more than enough to lead the women’s figure skating competition after the short programme at the Winter Olympics.Valieva, cleared to compete by an ad-hoc committee of the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite a positive drugs test, stumbled on her opening triple axel but scored 82.16 to finish ahead of compatriot Anna Shcherbakova.It leaves Valieva as the clear favourite to win the event when it concludes with the free skate on Thursday, but if she finishes in the...
SPORTS
AOL Corp

Sofia Goggia, racing on torn ACL and broken leg, wins Olympic silver

YANQING, China — Sofia Goggia bent over on the leg that wouldn’t bend, and here, across the finish line that seemed uncrossable, she exploded. She saw a green light, evidence of an Olympic lead, and her brain went racing — back through three hellish weeks, to the Jan. 23 crash that ripped up her left knee and fractured her fibula, and seemingly shattered her dreams.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
newschain

Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

Michael Masi’s future as Formula One’s race director remains in the balance following a crunch meeting of the sport’s major players in London on Monday. Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Autosport Online

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost

The FIA has introduced all-new regulations for this season in a bid to help cars race each other better. The cars have shifted away from generating much of their downforce from wings, and are instead more towards a ground effect concept. But while F1 chiefs are hopeful that the changes...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout

F1 found itself in controversy when the Belgian GP was hit by heavy and persistent rain at Spa-Francorchamps last August, resulting in race start delays before it was officially begun with formation laps behind the safety car. After further delays, the race was stopped by the stewards to target a...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

AlphaTauri present 2022 F1 car to the world

AlphaTauri's new F1 car has been shown off during an online presentation, as launch season reaches its halfway mark. AlphaTauri have released digital images of their 2022 car, the AT03, prior to the new F1 season getting underway. Red Bull's sister team showcased their latest Honda-powered design - built for...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Racing#Alphatauri#Reuters#Liberty Media#Q A#Red Bull
racingnews365.com

F1 to adopt new points systems for shortened races

Following the rain-affected 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, F1 is set to make changes to how points will be awarded when races are shortened. Formula 1 is set to adopt a new points system in the circumstance where races are not able to run to full-distance. The issue was raised at...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘Lewis Hamilton did not deserve to lose the title,’ British journalist Joe Saward sympathizes with Lewis but believes Masi did nothing wrong in Abu Dhabi GP fiasco

Journalist Joe Saward has shared his thoughts on the F1 Commission that met in London on the 14th of February 2022. The Commission was sitting for the first time under the presidency of the new FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Sulayem assumed the presidentship on the 17th of December 2021, just five days after the controversial finale of the 2021 F1 season took place in Abu Dhabi.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Every Formula One Weekend Should Have A Sprint Race, But Sadly Only Three Will

After experimenting with Sprint Qualifying rounds in 2021, Formula One had originally decided to expand that program to six rounds in 2022. Sadly, it announced on Monday that Sprints would stick to just three rounds this season to curb costs in light of the fact that the sport requires a totally new chassis design. I’m slightly disappointed, because I truly enjoyed the sprint qualifying rounds last year, and more racing is always good. It wasn’t perfect, but with just a couple of the newly approved changes for Sprint rounds, it just might be.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racingnews365.com

Five of the best drivers never to race in F1

Formula 1 is widely regarded as the pinnacle of open-wheeled motorsport, but a plethora of talented drivers have ended up making a very successful living in other series. RacingNews365.com takes a look at five of the best drivers never to race in F1. Sebastien Loeb. First competing in selected rounds...
MOTORSPORTS
b975.com

Olympics-Speed skating-Norway, Japan seek to reprise glory in team pursuit

BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway and Japan will be seeking to repeat the golden glory they savoured four years ago when the men’s and women’s team pursuit titles are decided at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. They finished with the fastest times in the quarter-finals, with the Japan...
SPORTS
topgear.com

The 2022 F1 sprint races will be worth way more points

Three sprints have been confirmed for 2022, with Imola, the Red Bull Ring and Interlagos making the grade. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Some rather large changes to F1’s sprint races have been announced ahead of the 2022 season, with the first being the official name – it’s out with ‘Sprint Qualifying’ and in with simply ‘Sprint’. Much better.
MOTORSPORTS
b975.com

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Humphries a cut above as U.S. clinches monobob

YANQING, China (Reuters) -Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever Olympic gold in the monobob on Monday, leaving rivals behind over four unmatched runs that underlined her status as one of the sport’s true powerhouses. It was not even close as the 36-year-old “blonde bomber” racked up four runs with a...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy