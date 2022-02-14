ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

13-year-old dies after fall from hotel balcony, police say

By Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRE2B_0eDtAURd00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Police are investigating the death of a teenager who fell two floors from a balcony at a hotel in North Carolina on Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Helping pups with problems: Bahati and Frey’s Place

A 13-year-old, who was not immediately identified, fell from a balcony inside the hotel, police said.

“The child fell two stories from the hotel’s fifth floor to the third floor,” the news release said.

Police said the cause of the fall is under investigation. Police released no other information.

The Graduate Hotel, formerly the Franklin Hotel, opened in August 2020, according to HospitalityNet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WDTN

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was found dead in Germantown Tuesday. The Germantown Police Department said they were called to the 300 block of North Main Street just after 11 a.m. A man was found dead under “circumstances believed to be suspicious.” The cause of death for the […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Person displaced after Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is displaced after their apartment caught fire in Dayton Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the two-story apartment in the 3000 block of Bright Bounty Lane shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a fire. Miami Valley Fire Department (MVFD) Battalion Chief Glen Jirka said crews found an […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week. The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., according to the Cleveland Division of Police. The homicide unit was called to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Accidents
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Black ice crash shuts down lanes on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars collided on I-75 after hitting black ice, causing officers to shut down some of the northbound lanes. On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that three cars had crashed in the far-left lane, just before the exit for West 2nd Street. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Traffic […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Have you seen them? Butler Police seek info on thefts

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying two persons of interest related to a string of thefts in the area. The Butler Township Police posted photos of the women on Facebook, as well as pictures of a white Chevrolet SUV. Anyone with information concerning the […]
BUTLER, OH
WDTN

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDTN

Family displaced after garage fire in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced from their home after a garage fire in Tipp City Sunday morning. Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) were called to a home in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive at 11:47 a.m. for a report of a garage fire, according to a release. When […]
TIPP CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Balcony#The Graduate Hotel#Hospitalitynet#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Hocking Hills closed due to ‘unsafe trail conditions’

LOGAN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced that Hocking Hills State Park will be closed until further notice. ODNR has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions. ODNR asked that visitors not enter the park for any reason. Trail conditions are being monitored and […]
LOGAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Theft in office: Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former employee of the Clark County Auditor’s Office was indicted for one count of theft in office. According to Clark County Auditor John Federer, former employee Robert M. Vanderhorst stole money from Clark County citizens by allegedly using a fake vendor to create invoices and checks. Federer said in […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Kettering Police warns residents of scam calls

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department has received reports of scam calls. According to Kettering Police, several residents in and around the Kettering area have received phone calls and voice mails from individuals pretending to be Kettering Police Detectives. Police said in a Facebook post that the number being used to call is […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Reynoldsburg man indicted on rape charges

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man has been indicted on two counts of rape and four of sexual battery that were said to have happened over a span of about two years when the victim was under his care. A 48-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly raping the person […]
MANSFIELD, OH
WDTN

CareFlight becomes first in Ohio to carry whole blood for emergent transfusion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s CareFlight helicopters have become the first and only air service in Ohio to carry whole blood for emergent transfusion. According to Premier Health, CareFlight helicopters are now equipped to carry whole blood for emergent transfusion. “For the past 38 years, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services has provided exemplary life-saving care to […]
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow: Total Change New cases 2,633,648 +1,312 Hospitalizations 110,643 +99 ICU admissions 13,030 +22 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Humane Society: 2 cows looking for their forever home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recently rescued two steers as part of a Cruelty and Neglect investigation. The two steer brothers, Cocoa and Marvin, were rescued from a home where they were not being properly cared for according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. According to the Humane Society, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy