It doesn’t seem like New Hampshire has a lot to bring to the table for the coming boom in Gulf of Maine offshore wind. We haven’t been doing much basic R&D like Maine, we don’t have much in the way of industrial seaport facilities like Massachusetts, our coastline is tiny and our electricity market isn’t all that big, either. We will benefit from cheaper, greener electricity in the New England grid as wind farms (finally!) get built but it’s not obvious to see how we’ll get lots of jobs and income from construction and maintenance.

MAINE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO