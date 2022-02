15.99%, 19.99%, or 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. With the Citizens Bank Cash Back Plus World Mastercard rewards program, for a limited time, you'll earn 10% cash back on up to $500 in monthly grocery store, restaurant and food delivery purchases made through May 5, 2021 (your account must be opened by Dec 31, 2020 to be eligible). The card offers 1.8% cash back on all other eligible purchases with no earning caps. The Citizens Bank Cash Back Plus World Mastercard has a variable APR on purchases of 15.99%, 19.99%, or 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. The card charges an annual fee of $0 and does not have a foreign transaction fee.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO