NFL Reacts To Eminem Taking A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

While the Big Game is over, discussion over the star-studded Halftime Show is not.

Dr. Dre blazed the stage alongside Snoop Dogg , Mary J. Blige , Kendrick Lamar , 50 Cent –– who made a surprise appearance –– and Eminem . After performing, the "Lose Yourself" took a knee, head in hands, while Dr. Dre conjured up some of his own greatest hits on the piano.

Eminem's kneeling sparked conversation online, with reference of the gesture Colin Kaepernick used to protest beginning in 2016. On social media, details swirled that the NFL had actually scrapped Eminem's kneeling and requested Dr. Dre not to say, "still not loving the police," while performing his song, "Still Dre. "



Well, the NFL is denying making the requests and league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said officials "watched all elements of the show during rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that," according to Daily Mail .

The league changed the rules in 2018, requiring all players on the field to stand during the National Anthem, but players that don't want to stand, "stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed."

None of the players on either team knelt during the National Anthem at the start of the game, sung by country star Mickey Guyton .

