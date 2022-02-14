ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Reacts To Eminem Taking A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afnf7_0eDt7ECt00
Photo: Getty Images

While the Big Game is over, discussion over the star-studded Halftime Show is not.

Dr. Dre blazed the stage alongside Snoop Dogg , Mary J. Blige , Kendrick Lamar , 50 Cent –– who made a surprise appearance –– and Eminem . After performing, the "Lose Yourself" took a knee, head in hands, while Dr. Dre conjured up some of his own greatest hits on the piano.

Eminem's kneeling sparked conversation online, with reference of the gesture Colin Kaepernick used to protest beginning in 2016. On social media, details swirled that the NFL had actually scrapped Eminem's kneeling and requested Dr. Dre not to say, "still not loving the police," while performing his song, "Still Dre. "

Well, the NFL is denying making the requests and league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said officials "watched all elements of the show during rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that," according to Daily Mail .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoBdP_0eDt7ECt00
Photo: Getty Images

The league changed the rules in 2018, requiring all players on the field to stand during the National Anthem, but players that don't want to stand, "stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed."

None of the players on either team knelt during the National Anthem at the start of the game, sung by country star Mickey Guyton .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 6

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment. Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Dr Dre
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Alicia Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Daily Mail#Ntandoyenkosi
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown and Masked Kanye West Provide Super Bowl LVI's Weirdest Moment

The stars are out in full force at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It's a veritable who's who with the SoFi Stadium scoreboard identifying the glitziest and most glamorous with great speed and competency. No shot will be weirder, though, than the one early in the second quarter showing Antonio Brown next to Kanye West. Rare is the occasion when the former NFL wide receiver is the less combustible party in the frame.
NFL
Essence

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different. At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NBC Getting Crushed For National Anthem Mistake

Grammy Award nominated country music star Mickey Guyton performed a terrific rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, before she had the opportunity to sing, Guyton was misidentified by the NBC broadcast. When she approached the mic, a graphic displaying the name “Jhene Aiko” was shown on the screen.
NFL
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night. The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.
NFL
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Snoop Dogg Before Halftime Show Goes Viral

A photo of Snoop Dogg smoking prior to the start of the Super Bowl 56 halftime show is going viral on social media. A tweet from the New York Post about Snoop Dogg’s pre-halftime show behavior has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. “Snoop Dogg smokes weed right...
NFL
New York Post

The booing Super Bowl fans said it all, Kanye – you’re the only d-ckhead in this hideous divorce battle

I was at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles when the giant jumbotron screens beamed onto a male spectator clad in a grey hoodie with a black mask covering his entire face. He stood out because a) he looked bloody ridiculous, b) it was boiling hot and c) almost nobody else in the entire star-studded Sofi Stadium was wearing a mask of any kind, making a mockery of LA County’s absurd continued insistence on kids having to do so at school.
NFL
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy