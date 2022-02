The UK-based Financial Conduct Authority has released a statement that contains changes made to four BNPL institutions, as well as guidance for companies in this sector. All companies must comply with consumer protection legislation, which the FCA has powers to enforce. This includes the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA) for contracts entered into from 1 October 2015 and the Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Regulations 1999 for contracts entered into between 1 July 1995 and 30 September 2015.

