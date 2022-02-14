ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FSA working with soybean and rice farmers

KLFY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently the FSA is working on mainly rice and soybean loans operating loans,...

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsa#Rice#Soybean
Agriculture Online

Consider SCN before planting soybeans

Planting soybeans back-to-back may seem like an ideal way to cut costs in light of heightened input costs and fertilizer shortages, but planting in soybean cyst nematode (SCN) infested fields could have economic and agronomic impacts. “SCN reproduction is greater in hot, dry growing seasons, and many soil samples collected...
IOWA STATE
95.3 MNC

Wheat and Soybean Export Sales Rise

The USDA says export sales of wheat and soybeans rose while corn sales declined during the week ending on February 3. Wheat sales that week totaled 84,800 metric tons, up 48 percent compared to the previous week. That number was still down 75 percent from the prior four-week average. The Philippines was the top buyer at 34,600 metric tons, while Mexico finished second at 33,100 tons. Weekly exports hit almost 381,000 tons, which was one percent lower than the prior week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

No-till and cover crops build soil and restore moisture

In 1995 Jimmy and Ginger Emmons tired of the high input and machinery costs wrapped up in tilling their wheat fields black, and then keeping those fields weed-free. After generations of tillage and earlier years of “blowing dirt and sand,” the soil also had no structure and no aggregates. They wanted to try something different: no-till to reduce both costs and erosion.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Daily

UMN group works with local immigrant farmers to grow vegetables

The University of Minnesota’s Vegetable Working Group is collaborating with local immigrant farmers to breed and grow vegetables commonly found in the cuisines and cultures of African immigrants. Due to climate and growing conditions in Minnesota, many types of produce are not available in grocery stores around the area....
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
INFORUM

Letter: Casselton soybean crushing facility is 'extremely important' for farmers

The recent article published in Agweek regarding the North Dakota Soybean Processors Casselton crushing facility was, in my opinion, inaccurate and not representative of how many of us in the Casselton area feel about the project. This project is extremely important to farmers in the Red River Valley and provides significant economic development as well as tax benefits to our families and schools.
CASSELTON, ND
iheart.com

Crop insurance premium benefit available for cover crops

Producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year. Producers must report their cover crop acreage by March 15 if they want to receive the benefit from this year’s Pandemic Cover Crop Program. PCCP helps farmers maintain their cover crop systems despite the financial challenges posed by COVID-19.
AGRICULTURE
WLOS.com

Help available for farmers impacted by Tropical Storm Fred

WLOS — More help is available for farmers who suffered damages due to Tropical Storm Fred. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services just opened the application period for the Agricultural Crop Loss Program. The program will cover losses of crops, feed, livestock, aquaculture and farm infrastructure for...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill. A west central Indiana farmer says he doesn’t want to see major changes to the crop insurance programs as the 2023 Farm Bill process gets underway. Scott Smith, president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association, expressed his concerns during...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Could soybeans go to $17?

The soybean market, Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management says, is in need of retracement. But with constant new reports trimming expectations of the South American crop and constant new buyers coming to the U.S. for beans, the price just keeps climbing. Michelle Rook of AgweekTV said soybeans have...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

South American Soybean Yields

As expected, USDA pared South American soybean production in the February WASDE report as the La Nina weather phenomenon has disrupted the normal pattern of rainfall over the past few weeks in that continent. Production in Argentina was lowered 1.5 million metric tons (mmt) to 45.0 mmt, in Brazil output...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Jones honored for work with soybean growers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jennifer Jones’ career has centered on working in collaboration with farmers and organizations to improve water quality and soil health. She was honored for her efforts when she received the 2022 Soybean Master Adviser Award by the Illinois Soybean Association at the annual Soybean Summit on Feb. 1.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Early soybean planting

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The remaining snow may be the only factor that will impede some soybeans being planted at the end of this month in Thomasboro. If his row cleaners will move the snow out of the way, Kris Ehler will be planting soybeans about the end of this month.
KATV

Rice farmers face turbulent 2022

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — U.S. agricultural commodity prices have been on the rebound, but at least one – rice – is still in a turbulent patch, USA Rice President and CEO Betsy Ward said during the Arkansas Rice Farmers and Arkansas Rice Council annual meeting held Tuesday in Jonesboro. Rice prices have been better, but explosive input costs, unfair world trade practices, and a lack of policymaking in Washington D.C. threaten rice farmers, she said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Agriculture Online

Dry winter has farmers concerned about soil moisture

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. 30 days! That’s how long it will be before we start another planting season here in southeast Arkansas. Seems like it was just yesterday that we were harvesting. I’m getting tired of talking about high fertilizer prices and input shortages, so I’m happy it’s finally time to talk some planting. We continue to push our planting window up each year on soybeans. Last year we started planting on March 16, and this year we’re hoping to get started on the last day of February. Of course, that will all depend on the weather forecast, but we have our plan in place if we get the opportunity.
AGRICULTURE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia farmers reap record soybean yields

MECHANICSVILLE—Virginia crop production boomed in 2021, though few commodities fared better than the state’s record-breaking soybean harvest. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service annual crop production report, Virginia soybean growers harvested an estimated 27.1 million bushels in 2021, up 15% from 2020. Harvested acreage also increased by 30,000 acres to 590,000 acres.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy