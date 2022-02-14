ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Market Minute: Inflation & Geopolitical Tensions Weighing On Investor Sentiment

By TD Ameritrade Network
The markets are getting kicked around a bit to begin the week, and looks like we could open lower, with Brent crude nearing $100 a barrel, up for the eighth week in a row, and the WTI to new 7-year highs at $94.94. Last week’s CPI reaching 40-year highs and tensions on the border of Russia and Ukraine has the S&P 500 futures down 4 of the last 6 weeks since posting the all-time high of 4808.25 in the first week of January.

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what you should keep an eye on this week. First, in terms of economic data, we’ll get a look at inflation on the producer side of things with PPI tomorrow. Wednesday, we have Retail Sales, Industrial Production, the Fed minutes, and a 20-year bond auction. Thursday, Bullard speaks (look out), and Housing Starts and Building Permits are released. On Friday, we have a couple of Fed speakers, Leading Indicators, Existing Home Sales, and E-Commerce Retail Sales.

In terms of earnings, Airbnb, Shopify, Cisco, Nvidia, and Walmart all be reporting quarterly results throughout the week, and we’ll cap things off with Deere on Friday.

Lastly, keep an eye on the U.S. dollar inching up and gold back above 1860; both seen as safe haven products, both a reflection of the tensions mentioned above, and both should be watched this week.

Image sourced from Unsplash

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Advertising#Market Minute#Retail Sales#Industrial Production#Fed#Leading Indicators#Unsplash
