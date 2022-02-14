ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen County Schools proposes immediate $1,000 bonus to all employees

By Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — A regular meeting session of the Bladen County Board of Education takes place Tuesday evening beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public at the district office on U.S. 701. It will also be broadcast on the internet through the district’s YouTube channel.

The agenda includes an opportunity for board members to pay all employees a $1,000 bonus in April. Staff that are less than 100 percent would receive a prorated amount. Including employer Social Security and retirement benefits, the cost of $740,000 to fund the move would be paid through ESSER II funding.

Votes on face coverings and items related to the new school in Tar Heel are also on the docket. A closed session related to personnel is also scheduled.

Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
2d ago

Ah! Seems like school systems are finally finding money that they should have found years ago. How interesting!

