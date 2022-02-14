ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost grossed $2 billion internationally

Martinsville Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of No Way Home in...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home to Surpass Avatar at Box Office This Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters around the world and the flick is about to pass one of its biggest milestones yet. Now in its eighth week in theaters, the flick is on pace to pass the domestic box office haul of Avatar as early as this week, making the Jon Watts flick the third-highest-grossing movie to ever hit the United States box office, not considering inflation.
piratesandprincesses.net

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Finds Its Streaming Home With Starz

The latest adventure of your friendly neighborhood web slinger, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has just about wrapped up its run in movie theaters with a $1.776 Billion box office performance. It is currently the 6th highest grossing film of all time just behind Avengers: Infinity War and is the highest grossing film in SONY’s library. It is one of those event films that truly captured the magic of nearly 20 years of Spider-Man films and proved that if you kept the audiences’ interest in mind your film will succeed.
96.5 KVKI

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Death Scene Changed During Filming

This post includes SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Spider-Man: No Way Home writer Chris McKenna, one key scene in the newest Spidey flick almost looked a lot different. We're talking about that tragic death scene, and for those of you who haven’t seen the movie yet, this would be a good time to stop reading.
rwuhawksherald.com

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Swings Into the Record Books

*THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”*. Well, it has finally happened– Marvel has released a film that even rivals the success of “Avengers: Endgame.” It appears that even the allure of resurrected aliens and Avengers can’t compete with Spidey One, Spidey Two and Spidey-Can’t-Seem-To-Get-A-Threequel.
oswegonian.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ goes beyond fans’ expectations

The first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland (“Onward”), was released July 7, 2017. The trilogy started off good, but on a safe note. It was unsurprising and even a little choppy at times, but never bad.
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Extra’s And Deleted Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray extra’s and deleted scenes have been revealed and its over 100 minutes of bonus content. Amit Chaudhari (a known insider on social media) listed all the deleted scenes and featurettes coming when No Way Home finally arrives on disk. Check it out below. I...
Den of Geek

Spider-Man Collecting Swings to The Next Level Following the Success of “No Way Home”

Sixty years. That’s all it has been since Spider-Man first swung into the public’s consciousness when he appeared in the 15th ( and final) issue of Marvel’s Amazing Fantasy comic. Although they had no way of realizing it at the time, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s creation would quickly become a phenomenon…and arguably the most beloved superhero ever made. The reasons for Ol’ Webhead’s enduring popularity have been analyzed to death over the past six decades, with the general consensus being that Peter Parker/Spider-Man resonates because despite his incredible abilities he has ordinary human problems that readers can relate to.
IGN

Uncharted Movie Starts Its International Box Office Run With $21.5 Million

While the Uncharted movie will not premiere in North America until February 18, it is off to a strong start at the international box office with $21.5 million in ticket sales. As reported by Variety, the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation opened in 15 overseas markets this past weekend and had the biggest debut in the United Kingdom with $6.4 million in ticket sales. When compared to other pandemic-era films, Uncharted is "tracking 12% above Eternals, 18% above Black Widow and 21% higher than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at similar points in their theatrical rollouts."
Popculture

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Breaks Major Box Office Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed another box office record this week, as audiences continue to flock to the Sony Pictures movie. The film now holds the number three spot on the domestic highest-grossing films of all-time list. It passed James Cameron's 2009 epic Avatar based on Tuesday morning estimates. No...
WDW News Today

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Snubbed for Best Picture Nod

The Academy Awards are notoriously hesitant towards superhero films, and this year was no different as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” fails to swing into the Best Picture category. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” released in December 2021, broke a lengthy box office lull, surpassing the billion-dollar mark relatively quickly....
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ Domestically

Spider-Man: No Way Home has ensnared Avatar in its web. The Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster on Monday passed up Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation, according to the studio. Sony partnered with Marvel on the blockbuster.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' Melts Hearts at Valentine's Day Box OfficeEuropean Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Tops Super Bowl Weekend With Subdued $12.8M The webslinger finished the day with a domestic total of $761 million. Avatar earned $760.5 million...
Deadline

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg’s Sony PlayStation Pic Looks To Score $70M+ Global Haul This Weekend – Box Office Preview

Sony will release its first movie of 2022, and second Tom Holland title after Spider-Man: No Way Home, over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. Uncharted is expected to bring in a $70 million-plus haul worldwide. Broken down, that’s another $40M overseas from 47 markets starting Wednesday with France and Korea, then traveling to Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Norway. The movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the 15-year-old Amy Henning-created Sony PlayStation video game, has already bagged $22M from last weekend’s offshore start in 15 markets including the UK, Russia and Spain, where it ranked No. 1. The...
Collider

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Beats 'Avatar' to Become Third-Biggest Domestic Box Office Movie Ever

Someone just popped a champagne bottle at Sony, because Spider-Man: No Way Home just took Avatar’s place as the third-biggest domestic box office in history. The result is even more impressive when we consider that movie theaters are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic and that No Way Home’s box office is three times bigger than the second highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
dailyutahchronicle.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is an Innovative Superhero Film

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is an energetic and innovative film that will delight fans of any installment in the franchise. The film was released on Dec. 17 2021. It is the third film in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ latest Spider-Man series. The Multiverse Unleashed. “No Way Home”...
103GBF

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Earns Just One Oscar Nomination

For weeks, fans have been agitating for a bunch of Oscar nominations for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the crowd-pleasing Marvel blockbuster that became the highest-grossing movie of 2021 and one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema. Could it get nominated in more categories than the typical Marvel Studios film? How about a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the impressive way the movie balances multiple franchises and Spider-Man continuities and threads them all together into an extremely satisfying adventure? Or what about Best Picture?
