Irish citizens in Ukraine should still leave the country, the Foreign Affairs Minister has said, despite hopes of an easing of tensions in the region.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Moscow was ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.It came after Russia announced it was pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.Simon Coveney said that Irish Government advice had not changed, even if recent reports from Moscow were “welcome”.My department’s advice in respect of Ukraine remains not to travel. I encourage...

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO