Major international insurance companies could stop covering planes flying over Ukraine. Sources cited by outlets, said this could mean that not only international airlines, but also most Ukrainian airlines, would not be able to fly in Ukrainian airspace, as many domestically operated jets are either leased to Ukrainian airlines by foreign owners or at least insured overseas. Moreover, the leased aircraft may be ordered to leave Ukraine “in the near future,” the outlet reported.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO