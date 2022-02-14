ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Veritas Downgrades Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Sell

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Veritas analyst Darryl McCoubrey downgraded Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn downgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $191.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC. (ELVT) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC. (NYSE: ELVT) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.40), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.37). Revenue for the quarter came in at $129.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $128.02 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ELEVATE CREDIT, INC. (ELVT) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.33, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $144 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. For earnings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortis Inc#Fts#Stock#Veritas Downgrades#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.02 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (AXACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AXACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.29; Resumes $400M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CIBC Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Reports Q4 EPS of $11.92

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) reported Q4 EPS of $11.92, may not compare to the analyst estimate of $12.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 million versus the consensus estimate of $691.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Masimo Corp. (MASI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar downgraded Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PPG Industries (PPG) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, or $2.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.5 percent. For...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Reiterates CRISPR (CRSP) at Buy, Q4 Results Underscore Continued Execution on Multiple Fronts, "We Are Strong Buyers"

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $220.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) following the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.4 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c; Offers 2022 Guidance

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) reported Q4 EPS of $2.55, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. GUIDANCE:. IQVIA Holdings sees FY2022 EPS of $9.95-$10.25, versus the consensus of $10.14. IQVIA Holdings sees FY2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Reports Q4 EPS 0f $1.50

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE: NXRT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $57.16 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.11; Plans to Buyback $750M in Stock This Year

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 76.9% to $0.92; $2B Added to Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, or $3.68 annualized. This is a 76.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will be payable on March 8, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 21, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.8 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bradesco BBI Starts Nu Holdings (Nubank) (NU) at Underperform

Bradesco BBI analyst Gustavo Schroden initiates coverage on Nu Holdings (Nubank) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy