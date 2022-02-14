ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

Pawtucket Times
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemetal budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings, and provide additonal funding for a state COVID-19...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday released her proposed supplemental budget that includes her plans for a projected $822 million state budget surplus. Mills’ supplemental budget calls for returning half of the surplus to Maine taxpayers through one-time $500 checks. The governor first announced her plans...
MAINE STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in supplemental budget plan

Governor Tim Walz proposed legalizing marijuana as part of a supplemental budget plan released by his office. Minnesota enters the 2022 Legislative Session with a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus for 2022/2023. Walz’s overall proposal focuses on health and safety, funding local law enforcement and first responders, and putting a stop to violent crime, according to an overview of the plan from Walz and Lt Gov Peggy Flanagan.
MINNESOTA STATE
millburysutton.com

MA state Legislature passes supplemental budget for COVID-19 programs

BOSTON -- On Feb. 3, both the Massachusetts state Senate and the House of Representatives enacted H.4345, An Act Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Certain other Activities and Projects. This piece of legislation invests in COVID-19 rapid testing, high-quality masks and vaccination equity.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
wamc.org

Berkshire state delegation reacts to final budget proposal of the Baker era

Baker filed the plan with the legislature in January, just after the Republican announced he will not seek a third four-year term in November. “I think the biggest points that he hit on that he's trying to drive as maybe a legacy piece on his way out, were some of the tax cut ideas," said Democratic 2nd Berkshire District State Representative Paul Mark, who is now running for state Senate. “When you hear tax cuts, tax breaks for seniors, tax breaks to keep seniors in their home, I like hearing that. I like thinking that we're going to have a conversation about that, on both the House and Senate side, and then maybe something like that will actually become part of the budget. When we hear about raising maybe tax credits for low income workers and low income families- Yeah, I like hearing that. I think that's something definitely worth talking about. When I hear some changes to the estate tax to maybe make things a little more in line, Massachusetts, with some of the competitor, what we consider competitor states around the country. Yeah, those are things that are definitely worth talking about.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor signs early budget action assigning $1.9-billion to ongoing emergency response

SB 115 assigns $1.9 billion to supplement vaccination and testing efforts, support workers, strengthen health care system, ‘combat misinformation’. – As part of his proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced that he has signed a $1.9 billion early action measure to meet the state’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, including “funding to boost testing capacity and vaccination efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities.” The administration continues to work with the legislature through the budget process to advance an additional $1.3 billion to support the state’s ongoing pandemic response.
CALIFORNIA STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker vetoes ‘unrealistic’ deadlines in supp budget

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER on Saturday signed into law a $101 million supplemental budget bill that puts money toward increasing COVID-19 testing, buying masks, doing vaccine outreach, and recapitalizing a COVID-related paid sick time program. The governor vetoed or returned with amendments a few sections, primarily deadlines that he called “unrealistic.”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun-Journal

Gov. Mills’ State of the State address to focus on pandemic response, budget surplus

Gov. Janet Mills will deliver a State of the State address Thursday with political stakes heightened by an impending budget debate and re-election campaign. The high-profile speech – her first before a joint session since the pandemic began – comes as Mainers grow weary of pandemic restrictions and as Mills and her fellow Democrats seek to retain control of the Blaine House and both chambers of the Legislature in November’s elections. The speech is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the House chamber.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ap#Republican
wcexaminer.com

Baker comments on Wolf's budget address

Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his proposed $45.7 billion state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, that would increase General Fund spending by $4.5 billion from the current fiscal year’s approved budget, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township.
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
capecoddaily.com

Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Law” into effect

YARMOUTH – State Representative Steven Xiarhos reports that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed Nero’s Law into effect. The act allows EMTs to treat and transport police dogs who are shot in the line of duty. Efforts to enact the law came out in the wake of K9 Nero of the Yarmouth Police Department being […] The post Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Law” into effect appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
thevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie Urges Fiscal Responsibility in Next State Budget

HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) today attended a joint session of the General Assembly to hear Gov. Tom Wolf outline his budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year. He issued the following statement in response to the governor’s $43.7 billion spending plan:. “This is Gov. Wolf’s final...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Biden weighs new pandemic response

WASHINGTON – Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House insisted Wednesday it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including Democratic New York, made clear they aren't waiting for Washington as public frustration grows. Gov. Kathy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside Higher Ed

States Seek to Boost Higher Ed Budgets

Rawf8/Getty Images — Two years into the pandemic, state revenues have for the most part made strong recoveries, easing fears that COVID-19 could plunge the public higher education sector into a cycle of budget cuts akin to those prompted by the 2008 recession. Federal assistance from the three stimulus packages buoyed college and university funding even as states slashed higher education budgets—cuts they later reversed.
EDUCATION
The 74

A Cash Benefit for Families from Federal COVID Funds

One of the least discussed harms from school closures during the pandemic has been the extra costs families face with securing child care, finding alternative education arrangements and losing income due to missing work. State leaders must step in. Governors should use their American Rescue Plan funds to provide families with financial assistance to absorb […]
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy