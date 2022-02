PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted for three gunpoint robberies at multiple SEPTA stations is now in police custody, a SEPTA spokesperson announced on Sunday. The robberies took place at two of Philadelphia’s busiest SEPTA hubs. SEPTA put out a suspect photo less than 24 hours after the initial attack happened, hoping to stop any future ones. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., they got their man, but still, the threat may not be over. “It’s very concerning,” Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson, said. “These incidents all had very similar characteristics in terms of how he approached people, demanded cash,” Busch said. The first happened...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO