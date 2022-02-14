ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private equity firm CD&R offers to buy rest of Cornerstone Building Brands

(Reuters) - Cornerstone Building Brands Inc said on Monday that private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) had proposed to acquire the rest of the building products maker for $24.65 per share in cash.

The offer by CD&R, which currently owns about 49% of Cornerstone’s common stock, represents a premium of about 34% to the stock’s last close on Friday.

Shares of Cornerstone surged more than 25% to $23.08 in premarket trading. As of Friday’s close, the company had a market value of about $2.32 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CD&R intends to remain a shareholder of Cornerstone if a potential deal cannot be completed under its proposal, the buyout firm said in an SEC filing, adding that it was not interested in pursuing any alternative transactions.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Thursday.

Cornerstone Building Brands: The CBR Deal Spread Represents An Opportunity

On February 13, 2022, CBR, majority owner of Cornerstone Building Brands, announced a take private bid of $24.65 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) received a firm proposal on February 13, 2022, to take the company private by its 51% majority owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CBR) at $24.65 per share. Shares naturally rose from its Friday close of $18.40 to close at $22.44, up almost 22%. The bid has been characterized as a "best and final" offer by CBR. This bid spread of $2.21 represents a 9.8% upside on the current share price. If you have been long shares, this is already a nice return but the question is whether it is worth continuing to hold shares to close this spread. This article looks at the information we know now to try to assess the risk of a deal break.
Cornerstone Buildings stock soars toward 3 1/2-year high after disclosure of CD&R buyout bid

Shares of Cornerstone Buildings Brands Inc. CNR, +21.85% jumped 24.6% in premarket trading toward a 3 1/2-year high after the exterior building products maker disclosed a buyout bid from private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC that values Cornerstone at more than $3 billion. CD&R, which already owns 49% of Cornerstone's outstanding shares, said it will pay $24.65 in cash for the rest of the outstanding shares. That represents a 34.0% premium to Friday's closing price of $18.40. Based on 126.2 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 2, the bid implies a market capitalization for Cornerstone of $3.11 billion. Cornerstone said it is considering CD&R's buyout bid, as well as any other available strategic alternatives. Cornerstone's stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2018, has rallied 8.0% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500.
