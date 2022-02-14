ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy' Fans Angry Over Something Mayim Bialik's Keeps Saying

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 37 seasons, from 1984 until his tragic passing in 2020. After he died, there was a big change to the show as someone new had to take on the hosting duties. Change can be tough for some fans, and has been. First, Executive Producer...

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Begs Paramount Not to ‘Take Away’ His Sweatshirt

While Ken Jennings gets to host Jeopardy! and talk five days a week, he has some material they don’t let him share with fans on the show. Some of Jennings’ best jokes and bits are over on his Twitter. The host is usually busy with his hosting duties, guest appearances on other shows, and various side projects. But, he is able to take some time to talk to fans and give everyone some laughs along the way.
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Flip After Host Ken Jennings Tweets Out Major News About the Show

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has been quite eventful: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are cohosting the quiz show, Amy Schneider is now in the Hall of Fame and the National College Championship is the latest special currently airing. Exciting changes aside, many Jeopardy! fans are still on the lookout for this year’s Tournament of Champions. But it sounds like it might still be a while before it happens because the trivia show is making way for a new special, the Second Chance Tournament.
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' record-breaker Amy Schneider says Ken Jennings should be permanent host

Amy Schneider knows exactly who she wants to be the permanent host of Jeopardy!. "I think Ken Jennings should be the host. I really, I can't say enough about him," Schneider said Sunday on CNN's Reliable Sources. "I didn't necessarily think that before going into this, you know, because, like, yes, he was a great champion, but this is a different skill set. But you could see the work that he put into it, and I just thought he did a really great job, so as far as I'm concerned, that's my endorsement."
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Watch What Happened After Amy Schneider Lost (VIDEO)

Amy Schneider‘s record-breaking Jeopardy! run finally came to an end on Wednesday night when she was beaten by new contestant Rhone Talsma, and the energy in the studio following the shock defeat was palpable. “This doesn’t feel real,” said Talsma after the show. The librarian from Chicago managed to...
Tennessee Tribune

“Jeopardy” Snubbed Trebek’s Choice for New Host

NASHVILLE, TN — For months the popular game show “Jeopardy” was in hosting flux following the death of Alex Trebek, who’d hosted the program for more than three decades. Trebek’s personal choice for a replacement was CNN anchor, author and Sirius XM radio host Laura Coates. But she didn’t appear during the period when various guest hosts were auditioning before the duo of actress Mayim Bialik and previous champion Ken Jennings were announced as the hosts of season 38’s remaining episodes. Sony later announced there would be no plans to select a permanent host before season 39.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: When Will Ken Jennings Return as Host?

All season long, “Jeopardy!” fans have watched Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik switch off on hosting duties, due to their commitments to other projects. Recently, we’ve watched Jennings have a long stretch of time hosting the show, essentially all throughout Amy Schneider’s 40-day win streak. Now, Bialik is back, but it sounds like she won’t stay as the syndicated host for long.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: FOX Boss Speaks on Whether Mayim Bialik’s Hosting Gig Will Impact ‘Call Me Kat’

For many avid TV viewers, the “Jeopardy!” hosting scandal was a highlight, both good and bad, during 2021. Following the death of the beloved longtime host Alex Trebek, executives decided to have a variety of guest hosts take over the job for a period of time. After the plethora of guest hosts, “Jeopardy!” decided to make Mike Richards the full-time host. The gig didn’t last long, seeing as a wide array of controversy regarding Richards caused him to get fired as a host and executive producer.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Sends ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ to Family of Former Miss USA

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik is sending her condolences to Cheslie Kryst’s family: “May her family have comfort as they grieve.”. On Monday, news broke that former Miss USA star Cheslie Kryst died by suicide at the age of 30. According to CNN, Kryst took her own life by jumping from a Manhattan building. Fans and family of Kryst are shocked by the news and are mourning her loss.
Primetimer

For Mayim Bialik, speaking "Jeopardyese" was the toughest part of becoming acclimated to hosting Jeopardy!

"Speaking Jeopardese, as we call it, is an acquired skill," says Bialik, who has been guest-hosting the one week a month she has off from Call Me Kat, in an interview with Variety. "Not saying the same thing every time something is right, having each commercial break sound a little "bit different, those are all challenges. I think the steepest learning curve is also (having) someone in your ear. You are processing a lot of information in real time. When things go wrong, it’s hard because wrong can mean they have to reset the whole board. Wrong can be very time consuming. There’s a lot of pressure. It is a high pressure job that I do in heels." Bialik jokes that learning the tricks of the trade hasn’t come without hiccups. “I have two red buttons, but they removed one,” Bialik says with a laugh. Unlike the contestants, who use clickers as a means to lock in answers, her signaling device is intended to alert Jeopardy! producers if she’s confused about a clue or stumbles over words. “I accidentally hit the wrong one, so they took it away," she says. "They left my other emergency button in place. So I have a defunct emergency button.”
HollywoodLife

Amy Schneider Reveals How She Plans To Spend Her $1.4 Million ‘Jeopardy!’ Winnings

The ‘Jeopardy!’ champion has her eye on a few things, including a long-awaited getaway, after her 40-game run on the game show. Amy Schneider has a few big plans on deck now that her run on Jeopardy! has come to an end. The 42-year-old contestant revealed that she’s not rushing to spend all of her $1.4 million winnings at once, but she does have a few big purchase in mind to treat herself after the historic run. Amy revealed that she has travel on the mind in a Thursday February 2 interview with The New York Post.
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Producers Refused to Audition Alex Trebek's Choice to Replace Him

Years before he died, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had a vision for how the long-running game show could continue. In an interview less than a year before Trebek announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, the longtime Jeopardy! host revealed who he would like to be his successor, sharing how he would like the role to go to a woman and specifically named CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates, who did not even make it onto the roster of guest hosts brought on following Trebek's passing. According to Coates, despite being named by Trebek as his chosen successor, she was told "no" by the show's producers.
Variety

Mayim Bialik Doesn’t Know How ‘Jeopardy’s’ Hosting Succession Will Shake Out

Who will be the next host of “Jeopardy”? For regular viewers of the long-running quiz show, buzzing in to guess Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings — who have been alternating as emcee following Alex Trebek’s death — would seem like the correct response. But in reality, it’s still unclear who will lead “Jeopardy” beyond this year. After the turn to find Trebek’s successor became messy, Bialik and Jennings were hired as interim hosts throughout the remainder of Season 39, which is currently airing. After that, there’s no word yet on whether a new hosting contender might be considered, or if a choice will...
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Still Divided Over Who Should Host The Show

Honestly, it has been a bit of a mess when it comes to deciding who should become the new permanent host of Jeopardy!. After long time and beloved host Alex Trebek passed away, the show began its search for a new host. After what seemed like controversy after controversy, right now Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik are rotating hosting duties. Now, Jeopardy! fans are divided over who should host the show permanently.
HollywoodLife

Mayim Bialik Reacts To Amy Schneider’s ‘Historic’ Run On ‘Jeopardy’: ‘She’s A Powerful Figure’

‘Jeopardy’ host Mayim Bialik EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Amy Schneider’s winning streak proved how ‘representation matters in the culture that we live in.’. Like all of America, Mayim Bialik, 46, was blown away by Amy Schneider‘s incredible winning streak on Jeopardy!. Amy, 42, won 40 games and nearly $1.4 million on the quiz game show until losing to Chicago librarian Rhone Talsmam on Jan. 26. Amy’s a trans woman, so her incredible success on Jeopardy! has been inspiring to so many people in the world like Mayim, who is sharing hosting duties with former champion Ken Jennings as she films her new Fox series Call Me Kat.
