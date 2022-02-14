Aston Martin's front-engined sports cars getting big upgrades for 2023

Performance declared to make many super sports cars pale: 310 km / h top speed and 0-100 km / h in 3.1 “thanks to the special Race Start mode. Comes before summer. Based on the declared numbers, there is no doubt: Aston Martin DBX707 the most powerful suv in the world. The name of the model says so because 707 are the horsepower, so well above the 650 hp of the Lamborghini Urus, which was the reference until today. Aston Martin in showing the first images – leaving an aura of mystery on many aspects – he stressed, however, that it was not a race for the record. Too often in this category of vehicles there is a sort of obsession with brute force – explained during the presentation Drummond Jacoy, head of the engineering department – Our goal instead was to marry enormous performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with the authentic sporty character, essential in every Aston Martin model. Of course, the 707 Hp of power, accompanied by the beauty of 900 Nm of torque, give the luxurious car declared performance to make cars with lowered set-up pale and many super sports cars on the market: 310 km / h top speed and 0-100 km / h 3.1 “thanks to the special Race Start mode.
Comments / 0