Aston Martin's front-engined sports cars getting big upgrades for 2023

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an investor call in March 2021 to go over financial results for the year 2020, Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers told listeners that the automaker's range of front-engined cars were going under various knives to get a "full refresh." At last, thanks to voluminous commentary provided at the launch of...

www.autoblog.com

