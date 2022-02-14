Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford finally has a Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is almost surely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career comes to a wrap, but he feels that the bar to get into Canton has been set too low. After the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, many people were quick to declare Matthew Stafford as a lock for the Hall of Fame. Sherman, however, doesn’t believe Stafford’s case is nearly as strong as people are making it out to be. The star DB took to social media to share his side of things and detail why he thinks Stafford hasn’t done enough to wear a gold jacket.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO