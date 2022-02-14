ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blackberry Honey gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackberry Honey, a visual novel from Ratalaika Games and ebi-hime, has received new gameplay. 40 minutes of footage is now available. Lorina Waugh is forced to toil for fourteen hours a day as a maid for the Lennard family, and she struggles...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Castle Morihisa gameplay

Castle Morihisa, a tactical roguelike deckbuilder, has been given a new gameplay video. The title arrived on Switch a few days ago. For more on Castle Morihisa, read the following overview:. After general Tokugawa of the shogunate issued the “Laws for the Military Houses” to his vassals, none of the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna gameplay

To coincide with its release on the Switch eShop today, publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Tonguç Bodur have released 26 minutes of gameplay footage for The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna. Find out more about The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna below:. Witness the soul-searching journey of a university graduate as he...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Maglam Lord gameplay

Action RPG Maglam Lord arrives on Switch in the West today. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Take on the role of a Demon Lord, as your body becomes a mythic weapon to restore your former powers. Genre-defying gameplay with fast-paced and intuitive hack ‘n’...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon gameplay

Gameplay is now available for GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, Konami’s new roguelike hack-and-slash action title. It released a couple of days ago following the Nintendo Direct. Below is an overview of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon with more details:. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon combines intense roguelike hack-and-slash action with a stunning dark fantasy...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourteen Hours#Gameplay#Ratalaika Games#Japanese#German#Russian#Chinese
nintendoeverything.com

OlliOlli World Switch gameplay

Ahead of OlliOlli World’s launch in just a few days, we have a first look at the Switch version with new gameplay. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customise your character’s looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Hundred Year Kingdom gameplay

Following its release on Switch today, we have 34 minutes of gameplay for The Hundred Year Kingdom. Learn more about The Hundred Year Kingdom with the following overview:. Welcome to an untouched new world. Only you—the Creator—and a mythical young goddess who calls herself an oracle exist here.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

EGGLIA Rebirth gameplay

The turn-based RPG EGGLIA Rebirth landed on Switch in the west this week, and we now have gameplay. 24 minutes of footage has come in. Additional information about EGGLIA Rebirth can be found with the following overview:. Once upon a time, there was a magical kingdom known as Egglia. Within...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Tormented Souls now releasing on Switch in April

Tormented Souls had previously been delayed to early 2022, but it looks like fans will now be able to play the game on Switch in just a couple of months. PQube announced today that the upcoming survival horror game will now release for Switch on April 14. Here’s an overview...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
nintendoeverything.com

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters launch trailer

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, a two-player cooperative puzzle game, has received a new launch trailer. TLM Partners and MadLife Divertissement brought it to Switch earlier in the week. For more on Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, read the following overview:. Stranded on earth, Aysu, goddess of the night, must find her...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Infernax gameplay

Ahead of its release in just a few days, we have a look at some new gameplay for the old-school platformer Infernax. About 15 minutes of gameplay from the start of the game are available. Here’s some information about the game:. Infernax is the adventures of a great knight...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets Mouthful Mode trailer

Nintendo and HAL Laboratory are back with a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land that introduces its Mouthful Mode. Here’s everything you need to know about the feature:. With Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects and transform into a car to zoom around, a vending machine...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Noel the Mortal Fate gameplay

New gameplay has emerged for Noel the Mortal Fate, an adventure title from Playism and Kawano. It dropped on Switch earlier in the week. For more on Noel the Mortal Fate, check out the following overview:. Noel the Mortal Fate is an adventure title which started serialization as a free...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece launch trailer

The Kingdom Hearts series launches on Switch eShop today as cloud titles, both individually and together as Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, and Square Enix have released a launch trailer to celebrate. Learn more about the games and view the trailer below:. Journey through the exciting world of KINGDOM HEARTS and...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Backbone Switch launch trailer

Publisher Raw Fury and developer EggNut are celebrating the release of Backbone on Switch with a new trailer. The post-noir narrative adventure title landed on the console this week. For more on Backbone, read the following overview:. You’re not special. You’re not a hero. Thrust into unfortunate circumstances, you find...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series announced for Switch

Bandai Namco will release Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series on Switch, the company has revealed. It will launch on July 8, 2022. Klonoa is back! Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series brings back Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil remastered in one collection to fans new and old. Get ready to set off on an adventure to save the world!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes boxart, screenshots, art

Following today’s announcement of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Nintendo has passed a bunch of assets. The game’s boxart can be found above. Here’s some information about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes:. Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival announced for Switch

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is in development for Switch, Bandai Namco has announced. Many songs will be included such as an orchestral version of the Zelda theme. There’ll be new modes and more. For more on the game, check out the following overview:. Get ready to beat the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Crystar gameplay trailer

NIS America has released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title Crystar, a JRPG developed by FuRyu and Gemdrops. The game is releasing on Switch March 29 in America and April 1 in Europe. Here’s an overview of the game:. Rei and Mirai are sisters who are suddenly...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

PowerSlave Exhumed gameplay

Gameplay has come in for PowerSlave Exhumed, a redone version of the classic first-person shooter. We have just under a half hour of footage. Learn more about PowerSlave Exhumed with the following overview:. PowerSlave: Exhumed is a KEX Engine port of the classic console game perfectly blending both the PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Action Arcade Wrestling gameplay

Following its arrival on Switch earlier this week, Action Arcade Wrestling has received some extensive gameplay. We have 24 minutes of footage. Below is some information about Action Arcade Wrestling:. Perform a BODY SLAM, knock’em down with a CLOTHESLINE, pull off the classic PILEDRIVER AND… shoot LIGHTNING BOLTS into your...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy