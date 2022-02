UK inflation has remained at a near 30-year high after rising further in January as Britain remains in the grip of a tightening cost-of-living squeeze, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, up from 5.4% in December and remaining at the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The ONS said the cost of clothes and footwear pushed inflation higher last month, with the lowest January discounts in shops since 1990.But inflation is soaring across the economy, driving CPI up to more than double the Bank...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO