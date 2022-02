During the winter months in Iowa, especially when we've dealt with massive amounts of snow and frigid cold temperatures for a little bit too long, we might find ourselves wondering "why do I still live here"? Furthermore, how many times a year do you find yourself lamenting that "there's nothing to do here!" There are too many Mexican restaurants yet we try as many of them as we possibly can. There "aren't enough good concerts" but we sell them out every time.

