Montclair, NJ – Continuing their annual tradition, Montclair Brewery is releasing a new Black History Month inspired craft beer series this month. This year’s series includes the Aubrey Ale, brewed to honor Montclair’s local icon, Aubrey Lewis Sr., and the ThomSank Independence Ale, in honor of Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso’s former president and leader. These drinks will be available in its taproom and through limited distribution partners in New Jersey. Montclair Brewery will also have a can release of the Black Mamba Black Lager, in honor of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. There will be a few surprise limited beer releases in honor of the holiday as well as returning beer styles that are a part of the Black History Month series.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO