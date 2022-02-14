Law School Applicants With STEM Backgrounds

When I first decided to start applying to graduate schools, I anticipated that it would be relatively easy and painless. Boy, was I wrong. The main issue was that there is no common app for graduate school like there is for most undergraduate institutions. Instead, I filled out seven completely separate applications. One might assume, then, that the reason for having separate applications was that the different schools were requesting wildly different information than one another. Of course, that was not the case. Each application asked for the same background information (name, date of birth, contact information, etc.) and followed the same general format. Thus, I had to type out everything, such as the contact information for my recommenders, seven separate times. In fact, the only differences between the schools were the specific title of the program I was applying to and one or two school-specific questions. Even the personal statement required for each school was based on essentially the same prompt.

