It's 5:00 am and Rob Dyrdek has his entire day, week, month and year planned out (probably) to the minute -- optimized like a well-oiled machine. He's always had street-smarts, but there's an iceberg of talent and ambition lurking beneath the surface that probably no one--including Dyrdek -- saw coming back in 2012 when he was flipping cars, swimming with sharks and other shenanigans on his hit show Ridiculousness on MTV. No, Rob Dyrdek is all grown up, raising his family and has a new focus. After decades of working as a pro-athlete and media personality, Dyrdek now runs Dyrdek Machine, helping other entrepreneurs get their start.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO