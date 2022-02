A Nintendo Direct reliably gives us new games to be excited about, and February’s episode was no exception. Maybe the most memorable announcement came with some footage of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, set to be released on Switch on March 25. The pink hero is getting some quite flexible new powers, ones that seem expansive in their reach, allowing Kirby to ... cover some new ground. Of course, I’m talking about the gift that is Mouthful Mode, a new power that lets Kirby inhale enormous objects and then conform to their shape. It looks a lot like Saran Wrap over leftovers, or a python eating a cow but in, like, a cute way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO