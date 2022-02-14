Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

© Getty Images

Clarence House announced on Monday that Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for COVID-19 just four days after her husband, Prince Charles, contracted the virus.

Camilla, 74, is now self-isolating but had continued taking public engagements as well as daily tests after her husband's positive tests, The Associated Press reported.

Both royals are vaccinated, and 73-year-old Charles also tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

At the time of the announcement of Charles's positive test on Thursday, the prince's Twitter account said that he was "deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

While Prince Charles is thought to have met with his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last week, Buckingham Palace said she was not displaying symptoms. The palace has not officially announced if the queen had tested positive, the AP reported.

The queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne earlier this month and recently announced that when Charles becomes king, she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

Asked about her future title on Thursday, Camila said she felt "very honored."