ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7Ua5_0eDsd6LS00
© Getty Images

Clarence House announced on Monday that Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for COVID-19 just four days after her husband, Prince Charles, contracted the virus.

Camilla, 74, is now self-isolating but had continued taking public engagements as well as daily tests after her husband's positive tests, The Associated Press reported.

Both royals are vaccinated, and 73-year-old Charles also tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

At the time of the announcement of Charles's positive test on Thursday, the prince's Twitter account said that he was "deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

While Prince Charles is thought to have met with his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last week, Buckingham Palace said she was not displaying symptoms. The palace has not officially announced if the queen had tested positive, the AP reported.

The queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne earlier this month and recently announced that when Charles becomes king, she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

Asked about her future title on Thursday, Camila said she felt "very honored."

Comments / 14

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Planning To Return To England? Duke Allegedly Misses Prince Charles, Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could, allegedly, return to England this year with Charles' help. Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship has been strained for years. But royal insiders recently claimed that the father and son are slowly patching things up. In fact, during one of his interviews, the heir to the throne praised his youngest son and this was seen by many as Prince Charles’ way of extending an olive branch at Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! New Heartbreaking Details About Prince Harry's Split From The Royal Family Just Leaked

Despite initially being excited about his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell audio venture, Prince Harry has reportedly been left “heartbroken” after the business decision appeared to put an even bigger strain on his relationship with the royal family. According to Royally Obsessed podcast host Rachel Bowie, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who is reportedly a friend of Prince Harry’s, mentioned how unhappy the dad-of-two was following the release of the first episode of the podcast he and Meghan recorded back in December 2020. And now we know why! And perhaps this has something to do with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only recorded one episode since their venture began!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Ii#Covid#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#The Associated Press#Buckingham Palace#Ap#Queen Consort
Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana had some surprising views on Camilla Parker Bowles being queen one day

It's been a busy week for the Queen, who celebrated her landmark 70th year on the throne on Sunday. To mark the special occasion, Her Majesty shared a portrait (which included a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip) as well as a poignant message to her loyal fans. But, one element of her statement – the Queen's request for Camilla Parker Bowles to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne – came as a surprise to royalists.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Be Ousted In Prince Charles, William And Andrew's Group? Duke Reportedly Not Ready To Return To The U.K. With Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly set to experience another heartbreak. Prince Harry is reported to be having the time of his life, together with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, in the United States two years since his infamous Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they decided to depart from the Firm as they want to live a more peaceful life with their children and become financially independent from the Sovereign Grant.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Charles Reportedly Wants William to Protect His Wife Camilla From Any Attacks in Harry's Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Just when we thought bonds between members of the royal family were beginning to mend, we have reason to wonder if another roadblock is in store. Prince Charles and Prince Harry have been repairing their strained relationship, according to a few reports over the past few weeks. But with Harry’s 2022 memoir on the horizon, the Prince of Wales is reportedly considering turning to Prince William for support if Harry’s book brings up Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. “Charles has shared his...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Desperate' To Return To U.K. Because Of This? Royal Collaborates With Serena Williams For A Cause

Prince Harry reportedly wants to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain. Prince Harry made headlines recently after he seemingly confirmed that he is planning to return to the U.K. to join the upcoming revelries in honor of Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee. The husband of Meghan Markle is currently seeking a judicial review after expressing his security concerns when his family steps foot in Britain.
CELEBRITIES
People

Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Falls on Important Date for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will coincide with the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana. Lili, as the couple calls their second child, will turn 1 on June 4, 2022 — the same weekend that the U.K. will hold festivities celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Revelation: Why Did Prince William's Wife Stand Apart From Prince Charles And Camilla Parker-Bowles? Cambridge Couple Reportedly To Get Their Dreamed Gift From Queen Elizabeth

Here's why Kate Middleton stood apart from Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. Kate Middleton is being prepared to become the future Queen consort of Prince William once Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles decide to step down as ruler of the British monarchy. So, it comes as no surprise that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has been very visible lately, especially with the exit of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Now 'Bitter', 'Angry' And 'Hard Done By'? Duke Reportedly Knew About 'Queen Camilla' Speech Beforehand

Prince Harry is reportedly unrecognizable, according to a royal biographer. Prince Harry shocked everyone when he announced, in January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to become financially independent from the Firm at the time of their infamous Megxit.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy