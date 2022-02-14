ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany is ready to discuss European security with Russia - Scholz

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he expects clear steps from Russia to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine, adding that Germany and its Western allies were prepared for serious dialogue with Russia over European security.

"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHSLy_0eDsd5Sj00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Scholz announced new credit of 150 million euros ($170 million) from Germany to Ukraine and said the West was ready to impose "very far-reaching and effective sanctions" if Russia violated Ukraine's territorial integrity.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#European#Kyiv#Western#Ukrainian
Metro International

Biden, Germany’s Scholz to stress unity against Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The West will act swiftly, decisively and in unity if Russia invades Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday before meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, amid U.S. warnings that Moscow could push forward in days or weeks. Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what...
POLITICS
omahanews.net

Zelenskiy Hosts Germany's Scholz for Ukraine-Russia Crisis Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks Monday in Kyiv as Western leaders express solidarity with Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion. Scholz, who will travel to Moscow for a meeting Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for signs of de-escalation from Russia,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
WDBO

Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency, in a new sign of easing East-West tensions. The statement came after Russia announced it is pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Will Persist With NATO Goal, Zelenskiy Says as Receives Scholz

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country would continue to seek membership of the NATO transatlantic military alliance despite pressure to cede that aspiration to avoid war with Russia. Ukraine's envoy to Britain had suggested Kyiv may reconsider its NATO bid but later backtracked while acknowledging...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy