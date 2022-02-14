ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in overnight shooting in Newport

By Christian Winthrop
 1 day ago
The Newport Police Department is investigating a double shooting which occurred early morning on February 14th. On 2/14/22 at approximately 0117 hours, Officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport located at 3 Farewell Street for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a possible shooting.

Two victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where 1 victim succumbed to injuries and the 2nd has since been released with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The decedent died from multiple gunshot wounds

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the Newport community or surrounding neighboring areas. The Newport Police Detectives are continuing to gather more information for this incident to conclude and apprehend those responsible.

There have not been any arrests at this time and detectives are presently speaking to those of involved.

The Newport Police Department is not releasing any names at this time due to notification to next of kin and this is a continuing investigation so not to impede.

2 arrested, 1 wanted in Valentine’s Day shooting in Newport

The Newport Police are continuing to investigate a double shooting which occurred in the early morning hours on February 14th. At approximately 1:17am, officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport located at 3 Farewell Street for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a shooting. Two victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where 1 victim succumbed to injuries. The decedent, identified as Yordi Arevalo died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Newport Police identify victims of Monday morning shooting

The Newport Police Department is investigating a double shooting which occurred early morning on February 14th. At approximately 1:17am, officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport located at 3 Farewell Street for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a possible shooting. Two victims were immediately transported to...
